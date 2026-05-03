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Sandhu Ends T43 After Nightmare Round At Turkish Airlines Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 03, 2026 20:15 IST

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Mikael Lindberg clinched his first DP World Tour title at the Turkish Airlines Open, while India's Yuvraj Sandhu experienced a challenging final round, impacting his overall standing.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points

  • Yuvraj Sandhu finished T43 at the Turkish Airlines Open after a final round of 77.
  • Mikael Lindberg won his first DP World Tour title at the Turkish Airlines Open.
  • Lindberg's victory qualifies him for the US PGA Championship.
  • Shubhankar Sharma finished T-65 at the Turkish Airlines Open.
  • Daniel Rodrigues and Guido Migliozzi shared second place at the Turkish Airlines Open.

India's Yuvraj Sandhu, who had a Top-10 finish within his grasp even as he approached the back nine of the 2026 Turkish Airlines Open, endured a nightmarish final round to finish T43 here.

Sandhu's Performance at Turkish Airlines Open

Sandhu after rounds of 69-71-71 was in the Top-10 after three rounds and he was in there even after 10 holes in the final round.

 

It was then that he crashed with a double bogey and four other bogeys against just one more birdie. He carded 5-over 77 and a total of even par for four days. He dropped to T-43, slipping 34 places.

Shubhankar Sharma (74) was T-65 with rounds of 70-75-74-74 for 2-over total.

Lindberg Secures Victory

Mikael Lindberg secured his first DP World Tour title and qualified for the US PGA Championship with a two-stroke win at the 2026 Turkish Airlines Open.

The Swede, making his 70th start on the DP World Tour, held off playing partner Daniel Rodrigues with a final round of 69 to finish 10-under par at National Golf Club here.

The 33-year-old's victory sees him top the Asian Swing Rankings and subsequently earn his Major Championship debut at the US PGA Championship in two weeks' time.

He will be joined at Aronimink Golf Club by Austrian Bernd Wiesberger and American Jordan Gumberg, who finished second and third on the Rankings respectively.

Final Standings at Turkish Airlines Open

The clubhouse target had by now been set at seven under, initially by Jacob Skov Olesen before he was joined by Darius van Driel and Ewen Ferguson. With the trio sitting four back from the on-course lead though, it came down to a battle between Lindberg, Rodrigues and Guido Migliozzi, with the Italian eight-under and three behind Lindberg with three to play.

Rodrigues and Migliozzi shared the second place on eight-under ahead of Ferguson, Van Driel and Olesen.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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