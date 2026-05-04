Sanchez Rescues Point For Bengaluru Against Odisha

Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC battled to a 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League match, with Braian Sanchez's penalty salvaging a point for Bengaluru after Rahim Ali's opener.

Photograph: Bengaluru FC/X

Key Points Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC played to a 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League match.

Rahim Ali scored the opening goal for Odisha FC in the first half.

Braian Sanchez equalised for Bengaluru FC with a penalty in the second half.

Odisha FC's defence, led by Carlos Delgado, proved difficult for Bengaluru to break down.

Bengaluru FC remain sixth in the ISL standings after the draw.

Bengaluru FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Odisha FC in their Indian Super League match here on Monday, as Braian Sanchez's second-half penalty cancelled out Rahim Ali's opener in a closely contested match at PJN Stadium.

Despite dominating possession for large spells, the Blues were unable to break down a resolute Odisha defence and could only rescue a point. They remain sixth in the standings with 17 points from 11 matches, maintaining their unbeaten away record, while Odisha FC remain 13th with seven points from 10 matches.

Key Moments In The Match

Braian Sanchez was named the Man of the Match for his influential performance and well-taken equaliser.

Bengaluru FC began on the front foot, controlling possession and probing the Odisha backline through wingers Ryan Williams and Siva Sakthi N., but lacked the finishing touch in the final third.

Odisha, meanwhile, looked threatening on the counter, with Rahim Ali and Isak Vanlalruatfela testing the Bengaluru defence intermittently.

Odisha Takes The Lead

The hosts took the lead in the 34th minute through a swift transition. Lalrinfela Khiangte intercepted a throw-in and released Rahim Ali with a perfectly weighted through ball.

The forward showed composure to race into the box and finish low into the bottom corner past Gurpreet Singh, handing Odisha a crucial advantage.

Bengaluru responded with increased urgency before the break but failed to register a meaningful effort on target, as Odisha's defensive unit, marshalled by Carlos Delgado, held firm. The Juggernauts carried their lead into half-time after a disciplined first-half display.

Bengaluru FC Equalises

Pep Munoz side found their breakthrough early in the second half following a tactical change.

Substitute Soham Varshneya made an immediate impact, drawing a foul inside the penalty area in the 47th minute. Braian Sanchez stepped up and emphatically converted the spot-kick, firing into the top corner to restore parity.

Late Game Pressure

Buoyed by the equaliser, Bengaluru FC intensified their attacking efforts, creating a flurry of chances around the hour mark.

However, Odisha survived a sustained spell of pressure, with Anuj Kumar producing crucial saves and defenders Carlos Delgado and Thoiba Singh making vital blocks to deny Sanchez, Siva Sakthi, and Soham in quick succession.

As the match progressed, Bengaluru continued to dominate possession but struggled to find a decisive breakthrough against Odisha's deep defensive shape.

The hosts, on the other hand, relied on quick counter-attacks, with Isak and substitutes posing occasional threats, though without testing Gurpreet significantly.

In the closing stages, Bengaluru pressed for a winner with a series of corners and long-range efforts, but Anuj Kumar remained composed in goal, ensuring Odisha held on for a valuable point.