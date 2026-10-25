Sanathoi Singh's late strike secures Punjab FC's dramatic win over Churchill Brothers

Konsam Sanathoi Singh's dramatic injury-time goal propelled Punjab FC to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Churchill Brothers in a high-stakes Indian Super League match, showcasing their resilient late-winning form.

IMAGE: The hard-fought win against Churchill Brothers helped Punjab FC move up to second spot on the ISL table. Photograph: ISL/X

Key Points Konsam Sanathoi Singh scored the winning goal for Punjab FC in the final minute of injury time on Sunday.

Punjab FC secured a 3-2 victory against Churchill Brothers in a thrilling Indian Super League encounter.

Raphael Messi Bouli and Alfred Planas Moya also contributed goals for Punjab FC during the match.

Sebastian Gutierrez scored both goals for Churchill Brothers, including an equaliser in stoppage time.

Punjab FC demonstrated a late-winning habit, securing all three points with a decisive late strike.

Konsam Sanathoi Singh found the net in the final minute of injury time as Punjab FC edged past Churchill Brothers 3-2 in an Indian Super League match in Margao on Sunday.

Raphael Messi Bouli converted a penalty in the 13th minute to give Punjab FC the lead, but Sebastian Gutierrez equalised for Churchill Brothers in the 37th minute.

Punjab restored their advantage just three minutes later through Alfred Planas Moya.

Staying true to their late-winning habit from their previous two matches, Punjab FC struck again in the final minute of stoppage time, with Sanathoi scoring the decisive goal to secure all three points.

Team Changes and Early Lead

Head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis made three changes to the starting lineup, with Alfred Planas Moya coming in for Vishal Yadav while Manglenthang Kipgen made his first start of the season for the injured Diego Raposo.

Bishu Sharma also made his first start for the club, replacing the injured Laishram Rishikanta Meitei in the middle of the pitch.

Punjab FC made a strong start and took the lead in the 13th minute from the penalty spot after Gaurav Bora brought down Raphael Messi Bouli inside the box.

The striker had received a short pass from Muhammad Uvais and dribbled into the penalty area before being brought down by the defender.

The Cameroonian forward stepped up and calmly slotted the spot-kick past goalkeeper Sayad Bin Abdul Kadir to score his third goal of the season.

Churchill's Response and Punjab's Re-take

Churchill Brothers responded well, putting Punjab FC under pressure.

Nikhil Prabhu scuffed two clearances inside the penalty box but the Churchill attackers could not capitalise on those opportunities with Wayde Lekay not able to make the right moves on both occasions.

The home side drew level in the 37th minute with a well-worked team move. Wayde Lekay chested down a long ball from Sebastian Gutierrez, before Anil Gaonkar released Vincy Barretto with a first-time pass.

Barretto sent in a low cross that reached Gutierrez after Nikhil Prabhu failed to clear it.

The Colombian then flicked the ball past goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh at the near post to find the back of the net.

The Shers needed just three minutes to regain the lead, with Alfred Planas Moya finding the net.

Messi Bouli attempted a shot from the edge of the box, which deflected off Joseph Okoro and rolled into a dangerous area.

Planas Moya reacted quickest to the loose ball and poked it home before goalkeeper Sayad Bin Abdul Kadir could get a hand to it, restoring Punjab FC's lead at 2-1.

Dramatic Finish

The Goans responded once again, equalising in the second minute of stoppage time.

Vincy Barretto played the ball into the path of Wayde Lekay, who stayed onside before getting a shot away.

Arshdeep Singh parried the effort, but the rebound fell kindly to Sebastian Gutierrez, who tapped the ball into an empty net to score his second goal of the match.

Punjab FC once again left it late, scoring the winner in the final minute of stoppage time.

Gurkirat Singh won the first header from a long ball, which Messi Bouli controlled perfectly on his chest.

The striker then evaded two defenders before playing a perfectly timed pass to Sanathoi Singh.

The 19-year-old showed excellent composure, finishing brilliantly to snatch all three points for Punjab FC.