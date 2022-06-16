News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sameer, Ashwini-Sikki lose in Indonesia Open

Sameer, Ashwini-Sikki lose in Indonesia Open

Source: PTI
June 16, 2022 14:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sameer Verma

Photograph: Sameer Verma/Instagram

Indian shuttler Sameer Verma ended his campaign at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament with a straight-game loss to world number five Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the second round, in Jakarta on Thursday.

The 27-year-old, a former world no. 11, went down 10-21, 13-21 to sixth seeded Lee in a 43-minute men's singles match.

 

This was Sameer's fifth loss to Lee in seven meetings.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also bowed out of the tournament after losing 16-21, 13-21 to top seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China in women's doubles competition.

HS Prannoy will face Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus later in the day, while MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will take on China's Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Mithali on her legacy and future of women's cricket
Mithali on her legacy and future of women's cricket
The Golden Thrower
The Golden Thrower
4th T20: Another must-win game for India against SA
4th T20: Another must-win game for India against SA
What Manushi Needs To Save Her SANITY!
What Manushi Needs To Save Her SANITY!
Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif's wives richer than them
Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif's wives richer than them
Over 7000 Covid cases in last 10 days in Delhi
Over 7000 Covid cases in last 10 days in Delhi
Naresh Patel dashes Cong hopes, says no to politics
Naresh Patel dashes Cong hopes, says no to politics

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PIX: Team India Leaves For England

PIX: Team India Leaves For England

'Expectations Hurt', says Rahul Tewatia

'Expectations Hurt', says Rahul Tewatia

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances