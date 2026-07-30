Durand Cup: Samaleswari Sporting secure resounding win over Baghpat FC

Samaleswari Sporting delivered a powerful performance in the Durand Cup, securing a commanding 4-1 win against Baghpat FC, highlighted by Basit Ahmed Bhat's impressive brace.

IMAGE: Samaleswari Sporting's Marat Tareck celebrates opening the scoring against Baghpat FC in the Durand Cup in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: Durand Cup/X

Key Points Samaleswari Sporting secured a dominant 4-1 victory against Baghpat FC in the Durand Cup.

Basit Ahmed Bhat was instrumental, scoring a brace in the second half to seal the win.

Marat Tareck and Gnohere Krizo also contributed goals for the Odisha-based team.

Baghpat FC's Crispin Cleetus scored a stunning equaliser, but it wasn't enough.

Samaleswari Sporting showcased strong control and possession, especially in the second half.

Samaleswari Sporting bounced back from their opening defeat with a commanding 4-1 win over Durand Cup debutants Baghpat FC in a Group B match of the 135th Durand Cup in Kolkata on Thursday.

Basit Ahmed Bhat netted twice after the break, while Marat Tareck and Gnohere Krizo were also on target for the Odisha-based outfit. Crispin Cleetus scored the lone goal for Baghpat FC.

Early Exchanges And Samaleswari's Opener

The match began at a frenetic pace, with both teams looking to attack at every opportunity.

Samaleswari struck first in the 10th minute through a swift counter-attack. Rashid M broke away down the right flank and squared the ball for Krizo, whose close-range effort was saved by the goalkeeper. The rebound fell kindly to Marat Tareck, who tapped into an empty net to hand the Odisha-based side an early lead.

The end-to-end nature of the contest continued, and Baghpat FC found an equaliser in the 30th minute.

Piyush Sikarwar laid the ball into the path of Crispin C Cleetus, who unleashed a stunning left-footed strike from outside the penalty area. The effort flew beyond the diving Aaryan Anjaneya and nestled into the top corner to level the scores.

Samaleswari Regains Lead Before Half-Time

Samaleswari, however, regained the lead in first-half stoppage time. Basit's long free-kick into the penalty area struck Krizo on the thigh before looping over the stranded Baghpat goalkeeper Ayan Bhattacharya and into the back of the net, restoring the advantage for the Odisha outfit just before the interval.

The second half belonged almost entirely to Samaleswari Sporting, who controlled possession and dictated the tempo.

Their dominance was rewarded in the 56th minute when Basit Ahmed Bhat extended the lead, meeting substitute Veer Arjun Joshi's corner with a composed finish to make it 3-1.

Basit Ahmed Bhat Completes Brace

Five minutes later, Basit struck again to put the result beyond doubt. A well-worked short-corner routine between Veer Arjun Joshi and fellow substitute Cris Nowang Sherpa created the opening, with Sherpa delivering an inviting cross into the box.

Basit timed his run to perfection and powered a looping header beyond the goalkeeper to complete his brace and make it 4-1.

With a comfortable three-goal advantage, Samaleswari eased the tempo and controlled the remainder of the contest.

They dominated possession, frustrated Baghpat's attempts to mount a comeback and limited the debutants to very few openings in the final third.

The Odisha-based side nearly added a fifth goal in the 90th minute when Armand Bazie tried his luck from long range, but the Ivorian's powerful effort drifted narrowly wide of the target.

Samaleswari comfortably negotiated the five minutes of added time to secure a convincing and thoroughly deserved victory.