Samaleswari SC clinched their crucial first point of the Indian Football League season with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against FC Bengaluru United on Tuesday

Key Points Samaleswari SC secured their first point of the season with a 2-2 draw against FC Bengaluru United on Tuesday.

FC Bengaluru United initially took the lead through Ribhav Sardesai in the 17th minute.

Samaleswari SC responded with goals from Samir Murmu in the 34th minute and Jorge Pereyra Diaz in the 44th minute to lead 2-1.

Akshunna Tyagi scored in the 79th minute to secure a draw for FC Bengaluru United.

Samaleswari SC secured their first point of the season with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against FC Bengaluru United in an Indian Football League match in Rourkela on Tuesday.

FC Bengaluru United took the lead through Ribhav Sardesai in the 17th minute, but Samaleswari scored twice in the space of 10 minutes, through Samir Murmu in the 34th minute and Jorge Pereyra Diaz in the 44th. The visitors then drew level in the 79th minute through Akshunna Tyagi.

With this draw, Samaleswari moved out of the relegation spot, while FCBU remained sixth with six points from as many matches.

First Half Drama Unfolds

FC Bengaluru United's sustained pressure paid off as they took the lead.

Lalramdinsanga Ralte, who had looked lively down the left flank throughout the evening, delivered a low cross that was cleared by the Samaleswari defence but only as far as Maikol Herrera.

The midfielder's mishit effort fell into the path of Ribhav Sardesai inside the box. Although Sardesai appeared to mishit the ball, his effort had enough power and accuracy to beat the goalkeeper and find the back of the net.

Samaleswari drew level against the run of play in the 34th minute, thanks to a moment of brilliance from young midfielder Sukham Yoihenba Meitei.

The youngster split the FC Bengaluru United defence with a perfectly weighted pass from the midfield to find Samir Murmu unmarked inside the box. The local forward unleashed a powerful effort that struck the post before going into the net, beating goalkeeper Sangramjit Roy Chowdhury.

Samaleswari capitalised on their newfound momentum to take the lead 10 minutes later. Kamal Issah won possession in midfield, catching the FC Bengaluru United defence out of position. Jayesh Rane then played Jorge Pereyra Diaz into a promising position, and the Argentine forward kept his composure to calmly slot the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper and put his side ahead.

FC Bengaluru United responded well after falling behind, creating two promising chances before the half-time whistle.

Second Half Fightback

Samaleswari made a lively start to the second half. However, the home side were unable to translate their dominance into clear-cut chances, allowing the visitors to gradually find their way back into the game.

FC Bengaluru United eventually found the equaliser in the 79th minute. Gautam Virwani floated a looping cross into the danger area that evaded two defenders and found Akshunna Tyagi unmarked at the far post. The substitute controlled the ball before blasting it into the top corner, beyond the goalkeeper's outstretched arms.