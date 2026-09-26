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Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium Undergoes Major Facelift For International Football Fixtures

By Tapan Mohanta September 26, 2026 16:01 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Kolkata's iconic Salt Lake Stadium is undergoing a massive renovation to host high-profile international football matches featuring five-time world champions Brazil and two-time world champions Uruguay against India, promising an enhanced experience for fans.

Key Points

  • Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata is undergoing a significant facelift for upcoming international football matches.
  • The stadium will host Brazil against India on October 3 and Uruguay against India three days later.
  • Renovations include fresh paint, upgraded seating, improved spectator facilities, and re-turfing of pitches.
  • Security arrangements are being enhanced with new fencing and additional entry gates for smoother crowd movement.
  • A delegation from the Brazilian Football Confederation is overseeing final preparations for their team's visit.

The iconic Salt Lake Stadium is getting a major facelift as the football-mad city prepares to host five-time world champions Brazil against India on October 3 and two-time world champions Uruguay against India three days later.

With the two high-profile international fixtures approaching, work is being carried out at a fast pace, with the stands getting fresh coats of paint, seats being renovated and re-numbered, and spectator facilities being upgraded. The renovation work is being carried out by the state government's sports and youth affairs department under whose purview the Salt Lake Stadium falls.

 

Stadium Upgrades And Fan Experience

Food stalls will be set up in the gallery lobbies to improve the matchday experience, while ground staff are completing the re-turfing of the main pitch and training grounds after heavy rain and back-to-back matches.

The stadium's exterior is also being spruced up, with landscaping and other aesthetic work underway. Additional entry gates are being constructed and existing gates widened to ensure smoother crowd movement. Restrooms and other public facilities are being renovated, while new fencing is being installed around the practice grounds as part of the security arrangements.

Brazil Delegation Oversees Preparations

A delegation from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) had earlier inspected Kolkata's infrastructure, with representatives remaining on site to oversee the final preparations for Brazil's visit.

With Brazil working to a tight schedule before their October 3 match, local authorities have fast-tracked preparations, keeping a close watch on security arrangements, training facilities and the playing surface. The Brazilian contingent is expected to be around 90 members strong, including players, coaching staff, medical personnel, support staff and administrative officials.

The Khalid Jamil-coached Blue Tigers have warmed up to the two Kolkata fixtures with an impressive one-all draw against Panama, a side 94 places above them on the FIFA rankings, in a match in Bengaluru on Friday.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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