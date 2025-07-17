'I've Always Been A Rider'

'I always liked riding, from cycle to motorcycle, I really enjoy it.'

IMAGE: Salman Khan with his father Salim Khan, the legendary Bollywood writer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

In a big boost for motorsport in India, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was unveiled as the brand ambassador of the second season of the Indian Supercross Racing League, during a high-profile in Mumbai on Wednesday.



Taking his passion for motorcycling off the screen, Salman also inaugurated the 'ISRL Proving Grounds' -- a dedicated grassroots facility aimed at nurturing motorsport talent in India.



Spread over seven acres near Pune, this state-of-the-art complex will boast an array of purpose-built tracks catering to amateurs, kids, motocross, supercross, ATVs, electric bikes, trail riding, and more.



"I have always been passionate about motorcycles and off-roading, when I saw what ISRL is building bringing together world-class talent, supporting home-grown athletes, and creating an entire ecosystem and lifestyle around the sport, I knew this was something I wanted to be part of, not just as a face, but as a believer," Salman said at the launch.

"This league is about pushing boundaries, and that's something I connect with deeply."

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

With the ISRL Proving Grounds initiative, Salman highlighted the league's commitment to providing Indian youth with the platforms, resources, and coaching they need to fulfill their international ambitions.

Equally central, he emphasised, is the focus on responsible riding and safety for all participants and fans.



The event also saw Salman entertain the audience with personal anecdotes from his biking adventures, including tales of a spill on his Suzuki Hayabusa and memorable late-night rides with his father, Salim Khan.





All Videos: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

"I have always been a rider. I always liked riding, from cycle to motorcycle, I really enjoy it. I don't do jumps and all because I have go for shooting as well because I fall then I won't be able to shoot for 3-4 months."