Salman Khan gets hero's welcome after Asiad bronze

Asian Games bronze medallist Salman Khan, a rower who brought laurels to India, received a hero's welcome in his Amethi village, inspiring local youth to pursue sports and achieve their dreams.

Key Points Asian Games bronze medallist Salman Khan was felicitated in his native village in Amethi.

Khan attributed his success to his parents' blessings, coach's guidance, and community support.

He encouraged local youth to pursue sports, focus on fitness, discipline, and hard work.

Khan's achievement brought recognition to Amethi and India on an international platform.

Asian Games bronze medallist Salman Khan credited his parents' blessings, his coach's guidance and the support of people in his village for his achievement and urged youngsters to take up sports and focus on fitness, discipline and hard work.

Khan, who won a bronze medal in rowing at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, was accorded a grand welcome on his arrival at his ancestral village of Pure Singai Kherouna in the Tiloi area of Amethi. Fireworks were also set off to celebrate his achievement.

Representing the Indian rowing team at the Asian Games, Khan secured the bronze medal in the rowing competition, bringing recognition to Amethi and the country.

Inspiring Youth Through Sporting Success

"This achievement was possible because of my parents' blessings, my coach's guidance and the love and support of all of you," Khan said.

He appealed to the youth of his village and the region to pursue sports, work hard with discipline and dedication to realise their dreams and bring laurels to the area and the country. He also urged them to pay attention to their fitness.

Khan, son of farmer couple Qasim Khan and Jaburnnisha, comes from an agricultural family.

The village was in a celebratory mood as Khan returned home after his Asian Games achievement.

BJP district president Sudhanshu Shukla said Amethi was proud of its son and youngsters should draw inspiration from Khan.

Amethi Zila Panchayat chairman Rajesh Kumar Agrahari said Khan had demonstrated that any goal could be achieved through hard work and dedication.

"There are many opportunities in the field of sports and our youth should come forward," Agrahari said.