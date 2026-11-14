India eye hat-trick of Asian Champions Trophy titles

Indian women's hockey captain Salima Tete is confident her team will leverage their successful year, including an Asian Games gold, to defend their title at the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy in Bhopal.

Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points Indian women's hockey captain Salima Tete is confident the team will carry its successful year's momentum into the Asian Champions Trophy in Bhopal from November 19 to 28.

The team aims to defend its title after a strong 2026, which included winning the FIH Nations Cup, a best-ever fifth place at the FIH World Cup, and an Asian Games gold medal in Japan.

Tete emphasised the importance of versatility and adaptability, with players prepared to take on different roles, fostering a positive team environment.

Despite veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia being rested for the tournament, Tete expressed trust in Bichu Devi Kharibam and Bansari Solanki to perform.

The team views the Asian Champions Trophy as the final assignment of the year, aiming to maintain high standards and showcase their belief in each other.

Indian women's hockey captain Salima Tete is confident that the team will carry the momentum and consistency of a successful year into the Asian Champions Trophy as it gears up to defend its title at home in Bhopal from November 19 to 28.

The Indian team has enjoyed a memorable 2026, winning the FIH Nations Cup, finishing fifth at the FIH World Cup for its best-ever performance since 1974, and capping it with a historic Asian Games gold medal in Japan.

With the Asian Champions Trophy being the team's final assignment of the year, Salima said the players would look to maintain the standards they have set for themselves and continue their winning run.

Team Confidence And Consistency

"We are obviously excited and well prepared, playing the tournament at home for the third consecutive edition. After the Asian Games, we have built a lot of confidence and want to continue that winning momentum and consistency. A few young players have got an opportunity and we are there to support them," Salima said in an interview with Hockey India.

The Indian captain said the team's consistent performances throughout the year had given the players plenty of confidence heading into the tournament.

"Starting with qualifying for the World Cup and then winning the Nations Cup, we built momentum right from the start of the year. It showed in the World Cup, where we registered our best finish, fifth place, since 1974.

"We kept taking a step forward in each tournament and won the Asian Games gold in Japan. So, our consistency has been good. We will try to maintain the standards we have set for ourselves and keep raising the bar," she said.

"It's the last tournament of the year for us, so we will try to enjoy it and once again showcase the belief and trust we have in each other."

Challenges And Adaptability

China, the world number four and reigning Olympic silver medallists, are expected to pose a formidable challenge to India.

However, the Chinese side has recently undergone a coaching change, with Australian great Alyson Annan stepping down after being in charge for four-and-a-half years.

Salima also stressed the importance of versatility and adaptability in modern-day hockey, saying players must be prepared to take up different roles whenever required.

Squad Depth And Goalkeeping

"No player should get injured. But yes, we are also looking at developing our skills in positions different from where we usually play. We have the capacity to adapt and perform.

"That's the right approach and prepares us to play in any position whenever required. Every player is excited to take up this challenge, and it also helps keep the environment positive," the skipper said.

India will, however, miss the experience of veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia, who has been rested for the tournament. Bichu Devi Kharibam and Bansari Solanki are the two goalkeeping options in the squad.

Salima backed both players to deliver, highlighting Bichu's consistent performances and Bansari's eagerness to learn.

"Obviously, there is a difference in experience, but as you said, we have Bichu (Devi), who has been at the top of her game throughout the year, and Bansari is someone who works really hard and is always eager to learn, which is a very positive sign. We have trust in everyone who comes into the team," she said.