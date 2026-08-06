Salah hits the jackpot with Trabzonspor move

Egyptian football icon Mohamed Salah has officially joined Trabzonspor on a lucrative two-year deal, marking a significant new chapter in his career after a decorated nine-year spell with Liverpool.

IMAGE: Mohamed Salah waves at fans as he arrives in Turkey to sign with Trabzonspor. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

Key Points Mohamed Salah has signed a two-year contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor, valued at 17 million euros per season.

The deal includes a 20% share from product sales under his name and additional conditional bonuses.

Salah departed Liverpool after a highly successful nine-year tenure, where he scored 257 goals and won major titles.

His move to Trabzonspor marks a significant new phase for the 34-year-old Egyptian forward.

Trabzonspor, a prominent Turkish club, finished third in the Super Lig last season, qualifying for the Europa League playoffs.

Mohamed Salah has signed a two-year deal with Trabzonspor, under which the Egypt forward will receive 17 million euros ($19.6 million) a season, the Turkish club said on Thursday.

The announcement came as Trabzon's fans prepared to head for the club's stadium in the eastern Black Sea city for a ceremony to mark the 34-year-old's former Liverpool player's signing on a free transfer the day after a smiling Salah arrived in Istanbul in the team's burgundy and blue kit.

Contract Details And Fan Reaction

The club's statement to the Turkish stock exchange said Salah will receive a 20% share from products sold under his name, plus conditional bonuses each season.

The statement did not say how high the bonuses could go and what the bonuses are tied to.

Salah left Liverpool in the close season after nine years, having scored 257 goals in 442 appearances and having won the Premier League twice and the Champions League.

Salah's Liverpool Legacy And Career Trajectory

His output waned last season and he was left on the bench in Champions League games, leading to a public spat with Liverpool's then-manager Arne Slot.

Salah started his career in Europe at Swiss side Basel in 2012 and later joined Chelsea. He also had stints at Fiorentina and AS Roma between 2015 and 2017 before joining Liverpool.

Trabzonspor - generally considered to be the fourth-biggest team in Turkey after Istanbul sides Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, and Besiktas - finished third in the Super Lig last season to qualify for the Europa League playoff round.

The club's last domestic league championship was in the 2021-22 season.