Rediff.com  » Sports » Sakshi's emotional tribute to Olympic finalist Phogat

Sakshi's emotional tribute to Olympic finalist Phogat

Source: PTI
August 07, 2024 00:22 IST
IMAGE: IMAGE: Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI from the Rediff Archives

Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik has lauded Vinesh Phogat for becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final. Phogat secured her place in the gold medal match with a dominant 5-0 victory over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the 50kg category semifinals.

Malik expressed her pride and excitement for Phogat's achievement, stating, “Today, a longstanding penance has borne fruit. Vinesh has fulfilled not only her dreams but also mine and those of crores of Indians,” Malik’s post went on.

 

IMAGE: Vinesh has faced innumerable hardships on her way to realising her dreams. Photograph: Sakshi Malik / Twitter

Malik is India’s only other woman wrestler who has won an Olympic medal. After losing her quarterfinals at Rio in 2016, the grappler persevered on and clinched the bronze through the repechage round.

“We are now assured of a medal. This win and the wishes for it must go to her and everyone who stood by us all along,” her post concluded.

Phogat and Malik participated in protests against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the then president of the Wrestling Federation of India, who faced accusations of sexual harassment from female wrestlers.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
