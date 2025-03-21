HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sakshi Malik's Baby Name Has A Powerful Backstory

Sakshi Malik's Baby Name Has A Powerful Backstory

By REDIFF SPORTS
Listen to Article
Last updated on: March 21, 2025 18:04 IST

Sakshi Malik

IMAGE: Sakshi Malik welcomed a baby girl into the world and proudly introduced her to the world. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Malik/Instagram
 

Olympic bronze medallist and trailblazer Sakshi Malik recently stepped into a new chapter -- motherhood.

On November 11, 2024, she welcomed a baby girl into the world and proudly introduced her to the world with the words, 'Daughters are angels sent from above to fill our hearts with endless love.'
But it's her daughter's name that carries a powerful legacy.

Sakshi named her Yoshiidaa Kadian -- a heartfelt tribute to her lifelong idol, Saori Yoshida, the legendary Japanese wrestler and three-time Olympic gold medallist.

'I always wanted a daughter,' Sakshi shared on the Rulebreaker show. 'And I knew I wanted to name her after Yoshida -- because she inspired me to dream, to wrestle, to win.'

Sakshi Malik

Even during her pregnancy, Sakshi remained committed to her fitness.

'Even a day before her birth, I was training to keep myself fit for faster postpartum recovery,' she said. 'Then suddenly, she was in my arms. Everything changed. It's tough, it's sleepless, but it's beautiful.'

Recently, Sakshi posted a heartwarming moment on social media, her baby girl visiting the wrestling stadium for the very first time.

'My daughter came to see the stadium for the first time. @yoshiidaa_kaddian', Sakshi wrote with pride.

From breaking barriers on the mat to raising a future champion, Sakshi Malik continues to inspire -- on every stage of life.

REDIFF SPORTS
