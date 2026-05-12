HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Sakshi Malik Supports Vinesh Phogat's Fight For Wrestling Return

Sakshi Malik Supports Vinesh Phogat's Fight For Wrestling Return

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 12, 2026 12:47 IST

x

Sakshi Malik is publicly supporting Vinesh Phogat's efforts to return to wrestling, challenging the Wrestling Federation of India's regulations and advocating for supportive policies for athletes who are mothers.

Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI from the Rediff Archives

Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI from the Rediff Archives

Key Points

  • Sakshi Malik supports Vinesh Phogat's wrestling comeback, despite past political differences.
  • Malik criticises the WFI for strict rules hindering Phogat's return after motherhood.
  • She highlights international examples of relaxed norms for athletes who are mothers.
  • Malik urges the Prime Minister and Sports Minister to allow Vinesh Phogat's trial.
  • Vinesh Phogat seeks to return to wrestling after a hiatus, facing WFI eligibility issues.

Olympic bronze-winning grappler Sakshi Malik on Tuesday supported Vinesh Phogat in her tussle with the Wrestling Federation of India over coming back from retirement, saying that attempts are being made to block her at a time when countries world over are relaxing norms to help new mothers resume their careers.

A defiant Vinesh showed up at the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda even though WFI had declared her ineligible. While issuing a lengthy showcause notice to her, the WFI said she could not be allowed to compete due to the mandatory six-month notice period that athletes need to serve before returning from retirement under anti-doping rules

 

WFI's Stance on Vinesh Phogat's Eligibility

Vinesh, who is the mother of a 10-month old son, has responded to the notice and refused to back down despite WFI's strict position. Sakshi was a close ally of Vinesh during the highly-publicised protest against alleged sexual harassment by WFI's then President Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan but broke ranks after Vinesh joined the Congress party.

Sakshi Malik's Call for Relaxed Norms

"I have been asked my views and I was contemplating for the last two-three days as Vinesh is an MLA from a political party and I have nothing to do with any political outfit. (But) I can give you plenty of examples of countries relaxing norms for their athletes, so that women can continue to play and win medals for the country even after becoming mothers," she said in a video clip on her social media page.

Appeal to Government and WFI

"But our federation has come up with rules to stop Vinesh from making a comeback. I would request the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), the Sports Minister (Mansukh Mandavia) and the WFI to take Vinesh's trial so that she can also win medals for the country and be an example for women by winning medals after becoming a mother," she added.

Vinesh had quit wrestling after being shockingly disqualified from the finals of the 2024 Paris Olympics for being 100gm over the prescribed weight limit. The shattered Haryana grappler eventually joined politics and was elected from the Julana constituency the same year.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Safeguarding women wrestlers key to WFI's return: UWW
Safeguarding women wrestlers key to WFI's return: UWW
'Government woke up after so many days, solution must come out'
'Government woke up after so many days, solution must come out'
I urge wrestlers to play in Nationals organised by ad-hoc committee, not by WFI: Sakshi
I urge wrestlers to play in Nationals organised by ad-hoc committee, not by WFI: Sakshi
Vinesh Phogat Claims Eligibility Despite WFI Objections
Vinesh Phogat Claims Eligibility Despite WFI Objections
WFI invite Bajrang, Vinesh, retired Sakshi for national trials
WFI invite Bajrang, Vinesh, retired Sakshi for national trials

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 2

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 3

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

VIDEOS

'Don't buy gold', PM Modi's big appeal to nation amid Middle East crisis0:24

'Don't buy gold', PM Modi's big appeal to nation amid...

Tamannaah Bhatia attends Bhasma Aarti prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple2:35

Tamannaah Bhatia attends Bhasma Aarti prayers at...

Terrifying Storm Batters Cape Town3:24

Terrifying Storm Batters Cape Town

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO