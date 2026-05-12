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Home  » Sports » Sakshi Malik backs Vinesh Phogat in comeback row with WFI

Sakshi Malik backs Vinesh Phogat in comeback row with WFI

By REDIFF SPORTS
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Last updated on: May 12, 2026 13:09 IST

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Sakshi Malik backed Vinesh Phogat in her tussle with the Wrestling Federation of India, urging authorities to let the new mother resume her wrestling career.

Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat.

IMAGE: 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik criticised the WFI for strict rules hindering fellow grappler Vinesh Phogat's return to compeition on Monday. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI from the Rediff Archives

Key Points

  • WFI declared Vinesh ineligible due to a mandatory six-month notice period for athletes returning from retirement.
  • Vinesh still participated in the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda and responded to the showcause notice.
  • Sakshi said several countries relax rules to help athletes resume careers after motherhood.
  • Malik urged the Prime Minister and Sports Minister to allow Vinesh Phogat's trial.

Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik on Tuesday came out in support of fellow wrestler Vinesh Phogat amid her ongoing dispute with the Wrestling Federation of India over her attempted return from retirement.

Vinesh, who became a mother last July, participated in the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, despite the federation declaring her ineligible to compete. The WFI later issued her a showcause notice, stating that athletes are required to serve a mandatory six-month notice period before returning from retirement under anti-doping regulations.

 

However, Vinesh has responded firmly to the notice and remains determined to continue her comeback bid despite the federation’s opposition.

WFI's Stance on Vinesh Phogat's Eligibility

Sakshi, who had stood alongside Vinesh during the wrestlers’ protest against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment, addressed the controversy through a video shared on her social media handle.

The two later drifted apart after Vinesh joined the Congress party and entered politics.

'I have been asked my views and I was contemplating for the last two-three days as Vinesh is an MLA from a political party and I have nothing to do with any political outfit. (But) I can give you plenty of examples of countries relaxing norms for their athletes, so that women can continue to play and win medals for the country even after becoming mothers,' Sakshi said.

Sakshi Appeals to PM, Sports Min

'But our federation has come up with rules to stop Vinesh from making a comeback. I would request the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), the Sports Minister (Mansukh Mandavia) and the WFI to take Vinesh's trial so that she can also win medals for the country and be an example for women by winning medals after becoming a mother,' she added.

Vinesh had announced her retirement after suffering heartbreak at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was disqualified ahead of the gold medal bout for being 100 grams over the prescribed weight limit. The Haryana wrestler later entered politics and was elected MLA from the Julana constituency in the same year.

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