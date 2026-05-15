Lovlina Borgohain, Sakshi Chaudhary, Jadumani To Represent India At Commonwealth Games, Asian Games

Lovlina Borgohain and Sakshi Chaudhary headline the Indian boxing team selected for the Commonwealth and Asian Games after a series of intense trials and strategic weight-category adjustments.

IMAGE: Lovlina Borgohain barely broke a sweat, dismantling Sanamacha Chanu 5-0 in the women's 75kg final of the trails for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Lovlina Borgohain and Sakshi Chaudhary secured their places for the Commonwealth and Asian Games after winning their selection trials.

Several boxers, including Parveen Hooda and Sumit Kundu, benefited from weight-category changes to qualify for the major tournaments.

Sakshi Chaudhary defeated world champion Minakshi Hooda to secure her spot in the 51kg category.

The trials were held after the Boxing Federation of India scrapped its controversial assessment-based selection process.

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, giant-killer Sakshi Chaudhary, Jadumani Singh and Narender Berwal headlined the final day of selection trials in Patiala on Friday as the boxers sealed their spots for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games amid fierce competition and weight-category reshuffles.

Joining them on the plane to Glasgow and Japan will be world championship bronze medallist Parveen Hooda (65kg), Sumit Kundu (70kg), Ankush (80kg) and Kapil Pokhariya (90kg), all of whom emerged triumphant in their respective finals.

Reigning national champion Aditya Pratap Singh (65kg), meanwhile, booked his place only for the Commonwealth Games scheduled to be held in Glasgow in July-August.

The Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan in September-October.

The trials were marked by weight-category switches as boxers tried to fit in to the limited weight classes.

Sakshi Chaudhary's Remarkable Victory

In what was arguably the marquee clash of the day, two-time youth World champion Sakshi produced another clinical display to blank reigning 48kg World champion Minakshi Hooda 5-0 and clinch the 51kg spot.

It was her second win over a world champion in as many days as Sakshi had defeated two-time world gold medallist Nikhat Zareen on Thursday.

The victory capped off a remarkable turnaround for Sakshi, who had failed to make the cut for the Asian Championships under the federation's now-scrapped assessment system.

With Preeti Pawar already securing the 54kg quota through her Asian Championships gold medal, Sakshi moved down a category, a gamble that paid off handsomely.

Minakshi too had been forced to move up from 48kg as her original division does not feature in either of the multi-sport event.

"My mindset was that I want to get the quota anyhow. I brought down my weight from 55kg so that was also a struggle for me. But the weight loss increased my will power. It was a do or die for me," Sakshi told PTI after the bout.

"I focussed on my games in all three bouts. It was not difficult to beat Nikhat but I maintained my distance and used my left jab effectively. I had defeated Minakshi in 52kg before so I was confident I can do it again."

Lovlina Outclasses Chanu In Final

Lovlina's towering presence in Indian women's boxing continued as the former world champion barely broke a sweat in the 75kg final, dismantling Sanamacha Chanu 5-0.

The flamboyant Jadumani overcame a significant height disadvantage to outbox Nikhil in a commanding 5-0 victory in 55kg final.

Parveen had to dig far deeper. Having moved up to 65kg because Priya Ghanghas had already locked down the 60kg quota through her Asian Championships triumph in Mongolia, Parveen edged past Haryana boxer Saneh 3-2 in a tense split-decision battle.

Another boxer to benefit from a change in category was Sumit, who dropped down from 75kg, and made the most of the opportunity by defeating Deepak to secure the 70kg quota. He had defeated World Cup gold medallist Hitesh Gulia in the semifinal on Thursday.

Young Ankush defeated his Services colleague Malsawmtluanga in the 80kg contest to confirm his debut CWG and Asian Games.

The lone Indian male boxer to win a medal at the previous Asian Games, Narender looked every bit the seasoned campaigner as he brushed aside Sawan in the +90kg final.

Sachin Siwach (60kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Priya Ghanghas (60kg) had already qualified for both events on the basis of their performances at the Asian Championships.

While reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Arundhati Chaudhary (70kg) had secured quotas only for the Commonwealth Games.

The trials themselves unfolded against the backdrop of administrative chaos after the Sports Authority of India suspended the Boxing Federation of India's controversial assessment-based selection process midway through the camp, forcing the federation to revert to traditional trials.

Teams:

Women: Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg, only CWG) , Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Parveen Hooda (65kg), Arundhati Chaudhary (70kg, Only CWG), Lovlina Borghain (75kg).

Men: Jadumani Singh (55kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg), Aditya Pratap Singh (65kg, only CWG), Sumit Kundu (70kg), Ankush (80kg), Kapil Pokhariya (90kg), Narender Berwal (+90kg).