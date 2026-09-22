Indian Boxer Sakshi Chaudhary Upsets Paris Olympics Bronze-Medallist Aira Villegas

Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary delivered a stunning performance at the Asian Games, securing a decisive 5-0 victory against Paris Olympics bronze-medallist Aira Villegas in the women's 51kg pre-quarterfinals.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary achieved a 5-0 victory over Paris Olympics bronze-medallist Aira Villegas.

Chaudhary utilised her height and reach advantage effectively throughout the women's 51kg bout.

The win marks a significant upset and advances Chaudhary to the pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Games.

Sakshi Chaudhary, a former junior and youth world champion, recently won gold at the Commonwealth Games.

She previously defeated two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen in selection trials for the 51kg category.

Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary pulled off an upset by out-punching Paris Olympics bronze-medallist Aira Villegas of the Philippines 5-0 to storm into the women's 51kg pre-quarterfinals at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Chaudhary's Dominant Performance

The 26-year-old Bhiwani boxer used her height advantage and long reach quite well to keep Villegas at bay from the outset. After a cagey start by both boxers, Sakshi employed the jab to control the proceedings throughout the round-of-32 bout. She upped the tempo in the second round, unleashing a flurry of punches as Villegas struggled to cope with her pace and movement.

The Filipino southpaw landed a couple of stinging left hooks on the counter and threw a flurry of punches in the final round, but it was too little too late as all five judges awarded Sakshi a perfect 10 in every round.

Sakshi's win continues her impressive run in the 51kg category. She moved down from 54kg in May and defeated two-time world champion and previous edition's bronze-medallist Nikhat Zareen in the selection trial. A former junior and youth world champion, Sakshi went on to win gold at the Commonwealth Games last month.

Later in the day, CWG silver-medallist Jadumani Singh (55kg) will begin his campaign against Nepal's Chandra Bahadur Thapa.