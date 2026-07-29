Sakshi Chaudhary assures India another CWG boxing medal

Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary has guaranteed a medal for the nation at the Commonwealth Games by securing a dominant 5-0 victory in the women's 51kg boxing semifinals.

IMAGE: Sakshi Chaudhary defeated Caitlyn Fryers 5-0 in Glasgow. Photograph: BFI/X

Key Points Sakshi Chaudhary secured a dominant 5-0 unanimous victory against Caitlyn Fryers in the women's 51kg quarter-finals.

The win guarantees India at least a bronze medal in the women's 51kg boxing category at the Commonwealth Games.

Chaudhary showcased superior technique and composure, overcoming an aggressive start from her Northern Irish opponent.

Her strategic footwork and crisp combinations were key to controlling the bout and sweeping all rounds.

Sakshi Chaudhary booked her place in the women's 51kg semifinals with a commanding 5-0 unanimous victory over Northern Ireland's Caitlyn Fryers, assuring India of another medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The Indian boxer had to weather an aggressive start from Fryers, who came out throwing powerful punches and looking to close the distance early. The two were locked in several clinches, forcing the referee to separate them repeatedly in the opening half-minute.

Chaudhary's Strategic Dominance

Unfazed by the early pressure, Sakshi soon found her rhythm. She landed a sharp left to the head that drew applause from the crowd before taking control of the exchanges with her cleaner punching and composure. Her dominance was reflected on the scorecards as all five judges awarded her the opening round.

Sakshi looked even more confident in the second round. She used her footwork brilliantly to stay out of range of Fryers' left hooks while responding with crisp combinations and solid body shots. A perfectly timed one-two highlighted her growing control of the bout.

Securing The Semifinal Berth

There was a brief moment of drama when both boxers lost their balance and tumbled to the canvas during an exchange, but they quickly got back to their feet and resumed without any issue. Sakshi continued to dictate the pace and once again swept the round 5-0 on all five judges' scorecards.

With Fryers needing something special in the final round, Sakshi never allowed her opponent a way back into the contest. The Indian looked fresh, picked her punches with confidence and boxed with maturity well beyond her years, comfortably staying in control until the final bell.

The judges had little to think about, unanimously awarding the contest to Sakshi by a 5-0 margin. The victory sent her into the semifinals and guaranteed India at least a bronze medal in the women's 51kg category.