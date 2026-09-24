Parveen Advances, Sakshi And Sumit Bow Out Of Asian Games Boxing

Indian boxer Parveen advanced to the Asian Games women's 65kg quarterfinals, while compatriots Sakshi Chaudhary and Sumit faced early exits in their respective categories.

Key Points Indian boxer Parveen secured a walkover to the women's 65kg quarterfinals at the Asian Games.

Sakshi Chaudhary was eliminated from the women's 51kg category after a close pre-quarterfinal loss to Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova.

Sumit's Asian Games campaign ended prematurely due to a knee injury during his men's 70kg pre-quarterfinal bout.

Parveen's progression marks a significant step after a past WADA suspension.

Both Sakshi and Sumit, despite their efforts, faced tough challenges leading to their exit from the competition.

Indian boxer Parveen progressed to the quarterfinals of women's 65kg after getting a walkover from Tajikistan's Malika Nozimova but it was curtains for compatriots Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg) and Sumit (70kg) at the Asian Games.

Parveen, who had served a WADA suspension for whereabout clause failure which cost her an Asian Games bronze medal and an Olympic quota, had finished at the quarterfinal stage at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, her first major competition in a new weight category of 65kg.

Sakshi Chaudhary's Campaign Ends

Earlier, Sakshi bowed out of the Asian Games following a 2-3 pre-quarterfinal loss to Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova in the women's 51kg category. The 26-year-old from Haryana, who won gold in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, struggled to connect her punches as Balkibekova stayed ahead across all three rounds to secure her place in the quarterfinals.

Sakshi attempted combinations but the Kazakh boxer used her right hook effectively and appeared to have the edge, leading 3-2 after the opening round. The second round began at an aggressive pace with Sakshi showing greater urgency and looking to land clean punches. However, Balkibekova continued to stay ahead, again taking the round 3-2 on the strength of her right-hand blows. Trailing on the scorecards, Sakshi could not turn the bout around in the final round and bowed out of the competition.

Sumit Forced To Concede Due To Injury

Sumit also suffered a heartbreak as he was forced to concede his men's 70kg pre-quarterfinal bout against Iraq's Al Sarray Ali Qasim Hamdan following an injury. The 23-year-old from Haryana was leading after the first two rounds but seemed to suffer a knee injury after coping a punch and falling awkwardly in the third round. The referee stopped the contest, handing the win to his opponent. Sumit had beaten Thailand's Bunjong Sinsiri 5-0 in his opening bout.