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Sakshi powers into CWG semis, assures medal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: July 29, 2026 17:53 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary has guaranteed at least a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games by dominating her 51kg category semifinal bout, adding to India's growing medal tally in boxing.

Sakshi Chaudhary

Photograph: BFI/X

Key Points

  • Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary secured at least a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games.
  • She advanced to the 51kg category semifinals after a dominant 5-0 victory over Caitlin Fryers.
  • Sakshi Chaudhary is the fifth Indian boxer to guarantee a medal at the ongoing Games.
  • Other Indian boxers assured of medals include Lovlina Borgohain, Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, and Jadumani Singh.

Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary assured herself of at least a bronze medal by entering the 51kg category semifinals of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Sakshi blanked Northern Ireland's Caitlin Fryers 5-0 to enter the last-four stage.

 

She has become the fifth Indian boxer to be guaranteed of a medal at the ongoing Games after Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg) and Jadumani Singh (men's 55kg).

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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