Sakshi powers into CWG semis, assures medal

Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary has guaranteed at least a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games by dominating her 51kg category semifinal bout, adding to India's growing medal tally in boxing.

Photograph: BFI/X

Key Points Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary secured at least a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games.

She advanced to the 51kg category semifinals after a dominant 5-0 victory over Caitlin Fryers.

Sakshi Chaudhary is the fifth Indian boxer to guarantee a medal at the ongoing Games.

Other Indian boxers assured of medals include Lovlina Borgohain, Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, and Jadumani Singh.

Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary assured herself of at least a bronze medal by entering the 51kg category semifinals of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Sakshi blanked Northern Ireland's Caitlin Fryers 5-0 to enter the last-four stage.

She has become the fifth Indian boxer to be guaranteed of a medal at the ongoing Games after Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg) and Jadumani Singh (men's 55kg).