Saka takes Arsenal past Atletico into Champions League final

Arsenal's resilient performance and Bukayo Saka's decisive goal secured their place in the Champions League final, marking a significant step towards potential European glory.

IMAGE: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka taps the ball past Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak to score the only goal of the Champions League semi-final second leg at Emirates Stadium, London, on Tuesday. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Key Points Arsenal defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0, securing a 2-1 aggregate win to reach the Champions League final.

Bukayo Saka's crucial goal before halftime propelled Arsenal to victory in the semi-final.

Arsenal's strong defensive performance, marked by a clean sheet, stifled Atletico's attacking threats.

Arsenal are now one step closer to clinching their first Premier League title in 22 years and achieving European glory.

The upcoming Champions League final will see Arsenal face either Paris St Germain or Bayern Munich.

Arsenal reached the Champions League final for only the second time in their history with a gritty 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid sealing a 2-1 aggregate victory in the semi-final on Tuesday.

Captain Bukayo Saka's tap-in just before the interval proved decisive for Arsenal to edge a cagey second-leg contest in which the hosts kept a ninth clean sheet in this season's competition.

Arsenal's Road to the Champions League Final

IMAGE: Arsenal players celebrate after reaching the Champions League final. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Mikel Arteta's side will face either holders Paris St Germain, who knocked them out in last season's semi-finals, or Bayern Munich in the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30 -- a week after they hope to have sealed their first Premier League title for 22 years.

Arsenal's only previous Champions League final appearance was in 2006 when they lost to Barcelona.

Over the balance of the two legs, Arsenal just about shaded Atletico whose dangerous frontline were largely kept in check on a night of tension and then unbridled joy in north London.

Saka's Timely Return and Decisive Goal

IMAGE: Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya saves an effort from Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Saka's return from injury could not have come at a better time for Arsenal. He scored in the 3-0 win over Fulham at the weekend and was alert to poke home a rebound in the 44th minute after Jan Oblak parried Leandro Trossard's shot at his feet.

"It was a high-pressure game. It meant a lot to both sides. We managed it well," Saka said. "Sometimes it bounces for you and sometimes it doesn't but it fell for me and we're in the final now."

Arsenal's season was faltering a few weeks ago but is now bubbling towards what could be a glorious crescendo.

Arsenal's Pursuit of Glory

IMAGE: Viktor Gyokeres shoots at the Atletico Madrid goal. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

A day after Manchester City's stumble in a draw at Everton left Arsenal within touching distance of a first English title since 2004, they are now one step from European glory.

Whoever they face will be wary of a clinically efficient Arsenal side with history on their minds.

STYLE POLICE

On the eve of the game Arsenal's fans had organised a loud firework display outside Atletico's east London hotel -- prompting a complaint to UEFA by the Spanish club.

In truth, the second leg was hardly a sparkling occasion on the pitch, although the Arsenal players cared not one jot as they celebrated loud and long after the final whistle.

Tactical Battle and Defensive Prowess

IMAGE: Antoine Griezmann shoots at the Arsenal goal. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

The style police will point to the contrast between this often tetchy semi-final and the nine-goal riot of attacking football served up by PSG and Bayern, who will go at it again in Munich on Wednesday.

What cannot be disputed is the way Arsenal nullified an Atletico attack containing Julian Alvarez, Marcos Llorente and Antoine Griezmann, the latter suffering heartbreak in what will be his last European game for the Madrid club.

Alvarez slotted a chance wide early on and Arsenal's Declan Rice made a crucial interception soon after. But the hosts were rarely troubled and Saka's goal was perfectly timed.

"When we went 1-0 up, I knew we were going to win. I could feel something special building," the tireless Rice said.

Atletico came out with greater purpose in the second half and there was an anxious moment for the hosts when Giuliano Simeone looked set to level after bursting clear but Gabriel did enough to avert the danger with the visitors claiming a penalty.

Arsenal should have given themselves breathing space when Piero Hincapie fed a ball across the penalty area and Viktor Gyokeres blazed a shot over the bar with the goal gaping.

The scrappy nature of the tense latter stages suited Arsenal as rain-soaked Atletico coach Diego Simeone became increasingly animated and was booked, as was Arsenal's Arteta.

Atletico's night was summed up when Alexander Sorloth swung and missed the ball with a rare late chance.