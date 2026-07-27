Indian Swimmer Sajan Prakash Makes Commonwealth Games 200m Butterfly Final

Indian Olympian Sajan Prakash has made a significant splash at the Commonwealth Games, qualifying for the highly anticipated men's 200m butterfly final with an impressive performance in the heats.

IMAGE: Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash clocked 1:58.59 to finish 6th overall and secure his place in the Butterfly final. Photograph: SAI MEDIA/X

Key Points Two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash qualified for the men's 200m butterfly final at the Commonwealth Games.

Prakash secured his spot as the sixth fastest swimmer overall in the heats.

He clocked a time of 1:58.59sec, finishing second in Heat 2.

Other top qualifiers included Harrison Turner, Lewis Clareburt, and Edward Mildred.

Sajan Prakash's career-best time is 1:57.09sec, set earlier this year.

Two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash qualified for the men's 200m butterfly final after finishing as the sixth fastest swimmer overall in the heats at the Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow on Monday. The Indian clocked 1:58.59sec to finish second in Heat 2 behind Scotland's Duncan Scott (1:58.29), earning a place in the eight-man final slated later on Monday.

Prakash's Performance And Finalists

Australia's Harrison Turner topped the qualification standings with 1:56.47sec, followed by New Zealand's Lewis Clareburt (1:57.35) and England's Edward Mildred (1:57.99). Sajan finished ahead of Canada's Benjamin Loewen (1:58.87) and Australia's Matthew Temple (1:59.06), who completed the list of finalists.

The 32-year-old Indian set his career-best mark of 1:57.09sec at the Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships earlier this year.