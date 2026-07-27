Indian Swimmer Sajan Prakash Advances To CWG 200m Butterfly Final

Indian Olympian Sajan Prakash has successfully qualified for the men's 200m butterfly final at the prestigious Commonwealth Games, showcasing his competitive spirit.

Key Points Two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash qualified for the men's 200m butterfly final at the Commonwealth Games.

He secured his spot by finishing second in Heat 2 with a time of 1:58.59.

Prakash's qualifying effort was slightly below his personal best of 1:57.09.

The 31-year-old Indian swimmer previously set his career-best mark at the Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships.

Two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash qualified for the men's 200m butterfly final after finishing second in Heat 2 with a time of 1:58.59 at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

Scotland's Duncan Scott won the heat in 1:58.29, edging Sajan, whose effort was below his personal best of 1:57.09.

The 31-year-old Indian had set his career-best mark of 1:57.09 at the Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships earlier this year.