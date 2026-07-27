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Indian Swimmer Sajan Prakash Advances To CWG 200m Butterfly Final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 27, 2026 15:32 IST 1 Minute Read
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Indian Olympian Sajan Prakash has successfully qualified for the men's 200m butterfly final at the prestigious Commonwealth Games, showcasing his competitive spirit.

Key Points

  • Two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash qualified for the men's 200m butterfly final at the Commonwealth Games.
  • He secured his spot by finishing second in Heat 2 with a time of 1:58.59.
  • Prakash's qualifying effort was slightly below his personal best of 1:57.09.
  • The 31-year-old Indian swimmer previously set his career-best mark at the Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships.

Two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash qualified for the men's 200m butterfly final after finishing second in Heat 2 with a time of 1:58.59 at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

Scotland's Duncan Scott won the heat in 1:58.29, edging Sajan, whose effort was below his personal best of 1:57.09.

 

The 31-year-old Indian had set his career-best mark of 1:57.09 at the Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships earlier this year.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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