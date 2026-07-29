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India At Commonwealth Games 2026: Para swimmers Jadhav, Kulkarni enter final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: July 29, 2026 16:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Para swimmers Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni and Suyash Narayan Jadhav advanced to their respective finals at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

Suyash Narayan Jadhav

IMAGE: Suyash Narayan Jadhav ahead of the men's 50m freestyle S7 heats at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Wednesday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points

  • Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the men's 200m freestyle finals at the Commonwealth Games, finishing 20th overall.
  • In para swimming, Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni and Suyash Narayan Jadhav qualified for the S7 50m freestyle finals.
  • Sajan Prakash's performance at the CWG marks a continued struggle to match his personal bests and national records.

Seasoned Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the men's 200m freestyle finals at the Commonwealth Games, signing off a disappointing fifth in his heat and 20th overall in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Only the eight fastest swimmers advance to the final and Sajan was way off the mark at 1.51.99 seconds. His personal best and the National Record stands at 1:46.61 seconds.

The 32-year-old finished behind debutant compatriot Aneesh Gowda, who too failed to move ahead by ending 18th overall with a timing of 1:51.64 seconds.

Gowda's performance was marginal improvement on his personal best of 1:51.88secs but it was never going to be enough as the fastest time recorded was 1:45.69sec by England's James Guy.

The slowest qualifier was another Englishman, Thomas Dean, who clocked 1:47.46sec.

 

Para Swimmers Advance To Finals

In the para swimming competition, Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni and Suyash Narayan Jadhav entered the S7 50m freestlye finals. Kulkarni was fourth in the Heats at 32.77seconds, while Jadhav was sixth with a timing of 35.35sec. The S7 classification is for swimmers with limited leg function.

Earlier, Sajan Prakash had failed to qualify for the men's 50m butterfly semifinals and the 200m butterfly events, continuing a poor run for the two-time Olympian. He has failed to touch his personal bests, which also happen to be national records, even once so far.

Prasanta Karmakar remains the only Indian para swimmer to have ever won a medal at the Commonwealth Games -- a bronze in the 50m freestyle S9 para event at 2010 Delhi CWG. S9 classification covers athletes with amputations and spinal restrictions.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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