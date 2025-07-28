Sajan finishes 43rd in 200m freestyle at Swimming Worlds

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 28, 2025 13:41 IST

Sajan Prakash

IMAGE: Sajan Prakash clocked 1:51.57sec to finish fourth in his heat and 43rd overall at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. Photograph: Inspire Institute of Sport/Instagram

Seasoned Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to make the semi-finals of the men's 200m freestyle event at the World Aquatics Championships,

in Singapore, on Monday.

The 31-year-old butterfly specialist, clocked 1:51.57sec to finish fourth in his heat and 43rd overall. 

The top 16 swimmers advanced to the semi-finals.

 

Romania's David Popovici went fastest in the heats, clocking 1:45.43s while Italy's Carlos D'Ambrosio (1:46.67s) was the last swimmer to make the cut for the semifinals.

Prakash, a two-time Olympian, will next be in action in the 200m butterfly event on Tuesday.

