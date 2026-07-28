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Olympian Sajan Prakash Misses Out On 50m Butterfly Semifinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 28, 2026 15:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian Olympian Sajan Prakash faced disappointment in Glasgow, failing to qualify for the men's 50m butterfly semifinals and finishing last in the 200m butterfly final, with both performances falling short of his national records.

Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian Olympian Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the men's 50m butterfly semifinals.
  • He finished 28th overall in the qualifying round, clocking 24.94 seconds.
  • This performance was significantly slower than his national record of 23.83 seconds.
  • Prakash also finished last in the 200m butterfly final, well below his personal best.
  • The two-time Olympian's recent performances have been underwhelming compared to his established records.

Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the men's 50m butterfly semifinals after finishing eighth in his Heat and 28th overall in the qualifying round here on Tuesday.

Sajan, who was part of the ninth and final group, clocked 24.94 seconds to bow out of contention. The effort was well below his personal best of 23.83 seconds, which is also the national record.

 

Sajan, a two-time Olympian, had earlier finished eighth and last in the 200m butterfly event finals on Monday, clocking 1:58.05sec.

That performance was also underwhelming as his personal best and national record stands at 1:56.38sec.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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