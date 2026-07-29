Sajan Prakash's CWG campaign ends in disappointment

Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash faced a disappointing exit from the Commonwealth Games, failing to qualify for the men's 200m freestyle finals and continuing a challenging run in Glasgow.

Photograph: SAI/X

Key Points Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the men's 200m freestyle finals at the Commonwealth Games.

He finished fifth in his heat and 20th overall, significantly off the qualifying pace.

Prakash's performance was below his personal best and national record of 1:46.61 seconds.

Compatriot Aneesh Gowda also did not advance, finishing 18th overall.

This adds to Prakash's disappointing Commonwealth Games, having also missed out on butterfly event semifinals.

Seasoned Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the men's 200m freestyle finals at the Commonwealth Games, signing off a disappointing fifth in his heat and 20th overall in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Only the eight fastest swimmers advance to the final and Sajan was way off the mark at 1.51.99 seconds. His personal best and the National Record stands at 1:46.61 seconds.

Prakash's Commonwealth Games Performance

The 32-year-old finished behind debutant compatriot Aneesh Gowda, who too failed to move ahead by ending 18th overall with a timing of 1:51.64 seconds. Gowda's performance was marginal improvement on his personal best of 1:51.88secs but it was never going to be enough as the fastest time recorded was 1:45.69 by England's James Guy. The slowest qualifier was another Englishman, Thomas Dean, who clocked 1:47.46sec.

Earlier, Sajan Prakash had failed to qualify for the men's 50m butterfly semifinals and the 200m butterfly events, continuing a poor run for the two-time Olympian. He has failed to touch his personal bests, which also happen to be national records, even once so far.