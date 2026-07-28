Indian Swimmers Conclude Commonwealth Games Campaigns

Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash and Aryan Nehra concluded their Commonwealth Games campaigns with eighth-place finishes, while para swimmer Swatik Patil secured a commendable fifth position in Glasgow.

Key Points Olympian Sajan Prakash finished eighth in the men's 200m butterfly final at the Commonwealth Games.

Aryan Nehra also secured eighth place in the men's 800m freestyle final.

Para swimmer Swatik Patil achieved a fifth-place finish in the men's 100m breaststroke SB9 event.

New Zealand's Lewis Clareburt and Australia's Sam Short claimed gold in the respective men's events.

The SB9 classification for para swimmers includes athletes with specific physical impairments affecting their legs or hips.

Two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash and Aryan Nehra finished eighth in the men's 200m butterfly and 800m freestyle finals respectively, while para swimmer Swatik Patil secured fifth place in the men's 100m breaststroke SB9 event at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

Indian Swimmers' Final Performances

Prakash, who had qualified as the sixth fastest swimmer overall from the heats, clocked 1:58.05 to finish last in the eight-man 200m butterfly final. The 32-year-old from Kerala had earlier clocked 1:58.59 to finish second in Heat 2 behind Scotland's Duncan Scott (1:58.29) and book his place in the final. New Zealand's Lewis Clareburt claimed the gold medal in 1:55.05, while Australia's Harrison Turner (1:55.38) and Matthew Temple (1:55.45) took silver and bronze respectively.

In the men's 800m freestyle final, Nehra also finished eighth after clocking 8:07.26. Australia swept the podium with Sam Short winning gold in 7:39.81, followed by Benjamin Goedemans (7:46.49) and Matthew Galea (7:47.10).

In para swimming, Patil finished fifth in the men's 100m breaststroke SB9 final with a time of 1:15.82. Australia's Beau Matthews won gold in 1:09.41, New Zealand's Joshua Willmer claimed silver in 1:11.44, while Australia's Timothy Hodge bagged bronze in 1:12.74. The SB9 classification includes swimmers with minimal weakness affecting their legs, missing feet, a missing leg below the knee, or hip impairments.