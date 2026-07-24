Sainyam shines with silver in women's 10m air pistol at ISSF World Cup

Sainyam has clinched a prestigious silver medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou, marking a significant achievement for India's shooting contingent.

IMAGE: Sainyam registered a score of 243.4 to secure the podium finish against an elite global field in the women's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup. Photograph: NRAI

Key Points Sainyam secured India's first medal at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou, winning silver in the women's 10m air pistol event.

She achieved a score of 243.4 in the final, demonstrating exceptional composure against an elite global field.

The 22-year-old shooter from Chandigarh has a history of international success, including junior gold medals and a Khelo India Youth Games podium finish.

Sainyam opened India's medal tally at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun by clinching a silver medal in the women's 10m air pistol event in Hangzhou on Friday.

Delivering a composed performance in the high-stakes final, Sainyam registered a score of 243.4 to secure the podium finish against an elite global field. She had qualified for the final with a score of 579.

Consistent Performances

IMAGE: Sainyam has enjoyed a steady rise through the international ranks. Photograph: NRAI

Her strong showing was built on exceptional domestic form, where she topped the 10m Air Pistol Trial 2 (T2) finals at the National Selection Trials in New Delhi with a score of 243.1.

It reinforced her momentum following her silver medal performance at the ISSF World Cup Final in Doha.

The 22-year-old shooter from Chandigarh has enjoyed a steady rise through the international ranks.

Having previously won gold medals at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl and the ISSF Junior World Championships in Changwon in 2023, along with a podium finish at the Khelo India Youth Games, she continues to solidify her place in the senior national setup.

'Testament to her dedication'

"Sainyam's podium finish in Hangzhou is a testament to her dedication and technical discipline on the world stage. Competing against a top-tier international field requires immense composure, and her performance reflects the high standards she consistently strives for," Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, president, National Rifle Association of India said.

Among other Indians in the event, Suruchi Inder Singh also reached the eight-woman final, finishing seventh with a score of 137.6 after qualifying with 579-20x.

In qualification, Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker posted the top score among the Indian contingent with 582-12x while competing under RPO (Ranking Points Only) status.

Esha Singh finished 13th with 577-22x, while Lakshita recorded 572-14x in her RPO outing.