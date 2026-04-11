Indian Shooter Sainyam Achieves Career-Best Finish at ISSF World Cup

Indian shooter Sainyam delivered a stellar performance at the ISSF World Cup in Granada, achieving a personal best with a fifth-place finish in the women's 10m air pistol final, while Palak also made it to the final round.

Photograph: Twitter/SAI Media

Key Points Sainyam achieves a career-best fifth place in the women's 10m air pistol final at the ISSF World Cup in Granada.

Palak, the reigning Asian Games champion, also qualifies for the final, finishing seventh overall.

China's Shen Yiyao wins gold in the women's 10m air pistol event.

Vijayveer Sidhu records the best Indian finish in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol event, placing 23rd.

Indian shooter Sainyam, a former junior world and Asian champion, recorded her best ever finish at an ISSF World Cup leg, claiming a creditable fifth place in the women's 10m air pistol final in Granada, Spain.

Sainyam shot 178.9 in the final.

Reigning Asian Games champion Palak also made the final and finished seventh, bowing out after the 14th shot of the 24-shot final with a score of 137.9.

China's Shen Yiyao won gold with 244.2.

Sainyam shot 582 in qualification to take third spot in the 83-strong field, while Palak made the top eight claiming seventh spot with a 577.

Men's Rapid-Fire Pistol Results

In the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol, Olympian Vijayveer Sidhu recorded the best Indian finish, his effort of 576 giving him 23rd place overall.

Among other Indian medal contenders, Ankur Goel was 29th with a 572 and Neeraj Kumar was placed 40th with an effort of 565.