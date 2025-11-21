Saini's silver extends India's dominance at Deaflympics

IMAGE: Shaurya Saini's second-place finish, India have taken their medal tally in shooting to 13, including four gold, six silver and three bronze. Photograph: Shaurya Saini/Instagram

Young marksman Shourya Saini clinched the men's 50m rifle 3-positions silver medal as India's dominance in the shooting competition of Deaflympics continued in Tokyo on Friday.

Following Saini's second-place finish, India have taken their medal tally in shooting to 13, including four gold, six silver and three bronze.

The 22-year-old Saini, who had competed in the ISSF World Championships in Peru last year and had also qualified for the finals in the junior category before finishing seventh, aggregated 450.6 in the final on Friday to finish behind Germany's Matthias Erik Hess.

Hess set a new deaf world record by scoring 459.8.

The other Indian marksman in the finals, Kushagra Singh Rajawat, who had earlier event won bronze in 50m rifle prone, finished eighth.

A dominant Saini came into the final on the back of a deaf world record qualification score of 584.

He had series of 96, 100, 96, 98, 97, 97 on way to topping the qualification. Rajawat shot 575 to also make the finals placed sixth.