Saina's Masti In Bhutan!

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal with sister Chandranshu in Bhutan. Photographs and Video: Kind courtesy Saina Nehwal/Instagram

It is no secret that Saina Nehwal loves travelling.

The badminton star is in Bhutan with sister Chandranshu and father Harvir.

A few days after exploring the capital Thimpu, Saina and family undertook the challenging trek to the Taktsang monastery also known as the Tiger's Nest.

'Every corner of Bhutan whispers serenity and stories worth keeping,' the Olympic medallist captioned her Instagram post after the hike to Tiger's Nest.



'In the kingdom of happiness, Punakha steals the show with its stunning landscapes and peaceful vibes,' she added.