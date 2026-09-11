Saina Nehwal enjoyed a thrilling visit to Universal Studios Hollywood with her mother.
Saina Nehwal jetted off to United States with her mother Usha Rani. The badminton great explored the Universal Theme Park in Hollywood, while also taking a trip of the Universal Studios Hollywood -- a famous tourist attraction.
Saina and her mother also enjoyed the thrilling 'Fast N Furious' ride.
The 2012 London Olympic bronze medallist has been travelling around the world in the past couple of years after injuries hampered her badminton career.
She retired from badminton earlier this year but was out of action since 2023 because of a chronic knee condition.
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