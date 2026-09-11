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Saina Nehwal enjoyed a thrilling visit to Universal Studios Hollywood with her mother.

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal and her mother Usha Rani at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photographs: Saina Nehwal/Instagram

Key Points Saina Nehwal recently visited Universal Studios Hollywood and the Universal Theme Park with her mother, Usha Rani.

The badminton star enjoyed attractions like the 'Fast N Furious' ride during her trip.

Nehwal has been travelling globally since her retirement from badminton earlier this year.

Saina Nehwal jetted off to United States with her mother Usha Rani. The badminton great explored the Universal Theme Park in Hollywood, while also taking a trip of the Universal Studios Hollywood -- a famous tourist attraction.

Saina and her mother also enjoyed the thrilling 'Fast N Furious' ride.

Post-Retirement Travels

The 2012 London Olympic bronze medallist has been travelling around the world in the past couple of years after injuries hampered her badminton career.

She retired from badminton earlier this year but was out of action since 2023 because of a chronic knee condition.