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Saina Nehwal's Hollywood Holidays With Mom

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 11, 2026 12:10 IST 1 Minute Read
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Saina Nehwal enjoyed a thrilling visit to Universal Studios Hollywood with her mother.

Saina Nehwal

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal and her mother Usha Rani at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photographs: Saina Nehwal/Instagram

Key Points

 

Saina Nehwal jetted off to United States with her mother Usha Rani. The badminton great explored the Universal Theme Park in Hollywood, while also taking a trip of the Universal Studios Hollywood -- a famous tourist attraction.

Saina Nehwal

Saina and her mother also enjoyed the thrilling 'Fast N Furious' ride.

Post-Retirement Travels

Saina Nehwal

The 2012 London Olympic bronze medallist has been travelling around the world in the past couple of years after injuries hampered her badminton career.

Saina Nehwal

She retired from badminton earlier this year but was out of action since 2023 because of a chronic knee condition.

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Saina NehwalHollywood Holidays With MomUniversal Studios HollywoodLondon Olympic

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