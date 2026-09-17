Olympic Medallist Saina Nehwal Inaugurates Sanand Sports Utsav

Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal has inaugurated the Khele Sanand Sports Utsav, an 18-day grassroots sports movement in Gujarat, aiming to empower over 25,000 students across 105 villages.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saina Nehwal/Instagram

Key Points Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal inaugurated the Khele Sanand Sports Utsav in Sanand, Gujarat.

The 18-day event aims to engage over 25,000 students from more than 150 schools across 105 villages.

The Utsav features a diverse range of sports including kabaddi, badminton, cycling, chess, and volleyball.

Boys and girls aged 5-17 will participate in various age categories (U-8, U-11, U-14, U-17).

The initiative, supported by Olympic medallist Gagan Narang, focuses on creating sporting opportunities and shaping India's sporting future at the grassroots level.

Olympic medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal on Thursday inaugurated Khele Sanand Sports Utsav 2026 here to mark the launch of an 18-day Olympic sports movement across all 105 villages of the Sanand taluka.

The Sports Utsav, organised by Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF) under its Khele Sanand initiative, will run from September 17 to October 7. It aims to bring together over 25,000 students from more than 150 schools.

Promoting Grassroots Sports Development

The event will feature sports such as kabaddi, softball throw/ kids javelin throw, sprint, cycling, kho-kho, chess, standing broad jump, badminton, volleyball, and tug of war, alongside a sports quiz. Boys and girls between ages of 5-17 will participate in U-8, U-11, U-14 and U-17 categories.

Nehwal said, "When an entire taluka comes together to create sporting opportunities for its children, the impact goes beyond competition."

Gagan Narang, Olympic medallist shooter and advisor, Vijayi Bharat Foundation, added, "India's sporting future will be shaped by how effectively we take sport beyond the traditional centres of competition and create opportunities for children across every community."