News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Saina, Mary Share Joy Of Christmas

Saina, Mary Share Joy Of Christmas

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 23, 2023 10:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Saina Nehwal

Sports stars are embracing the festive cheer of Christmas, sharing glimpses of their celebrations in this season.

Saina Nehwal

Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal posted pictures beside a sparkling Christmas tree.

Mary Kom

Olympic bronze medallist MC Mary Kom expressed anticipation for the Christmas season with a message of hope, peace, and joy.

'Through the roller-coaster of Life & Time, Christmas season is here again with tales of treated memories,' the champion boxer noted. 'As we wait, let there be Hope, Peace & Joy throughout.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Xmas Recipe: Guava Cheese, Rose Cookies
Xmas Recipe: Guava Cheese, Rose Cookies
Christmas Recipe: Lorraine's Marzipan
Christmas Recipe: Lorraine's Marzipan
X'mas Recipes: Fruity Cake, Sweet Buns
X'mas Recipes: Fruity Cake, Sweet Buns
Karnataka withdraws ban on hijab; BJP slams decision
Karnataka withdraws ban on hijab; BJP slams decision
Shinde's Maratha Reservation Dilemma
Shinde's Maratha Reservation Dilemma
Anti terror op: Internet suspended in Poonch, Rajouri
Anti terror op: Internet suspended in Poonch, Rajouri
Yogi Inspects Ram Temple Construction
Yogi Inspects Ram Temple Construction

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Xmas Recipe: Chef Sara's Coconut Pudding

Xmas Recipe: Chef Sara's Coconut Pudding

Christmas Recipe: Gingerbread Men

Christmas Recipe: Gingerbread Men

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances