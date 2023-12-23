Saina, Mary Share Joy Of Christmas

Sports stars are embracing the festive cheer of Christmas, sharing glimpses of their celebrations in this season.

Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal posted pictures beside a sparkling Christmas tree.

Olympic bronze medallist MC Mary Kom expressed anticipation for the Christmas season with a message of hope, peace, and joy.

'Through the roller-coaster of Life & Time, Christmas season is here again with tales of treated memories,' the champion boxer noted. 'As we wait, let there be Hope, Peace & Joy throughout.'