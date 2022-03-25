News
Saina knocked out of Swiss Open

Source: PTI
March 25, 2022 11:04 IST
Saina Nehwal was ousted in the second round

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal was ousted in the second round. Photograph: PTI

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal exited the Swiss Open after losing her women's singles second round to lower-ranked Kisona Selvaduray of Malaysia in Basel, late on Thursday.

 

The 23rd-ranked Indian could not maintain the consistency she showed in the first game to lose 21-17, 13-21, 13-21 against her 64th-ranked opponent.

However, four of her compatriots, including double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and World Championships silver winner Kidambi Srikanth, progressed to the quarterfinals of their respective events.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SEE: Sachin 'talk cricket'
'Reports of threat to IPL in Mumbai are baseless'
Fret not, for Moeen is here!
Metals get their shine back
Ukraine war: Why India's fuel imports may slow down
Ukraine war fallout: Most crops trade above MSP
Priyanka Shines At Pre-Oscar Event
IPL 2022

