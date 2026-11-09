Hyderabad To Host Eighth Khelo India Youth Games With New Sports

The upcoming eighth Khelo India Youth Games in Hyderabad, starting December 11, will showcase 27 competitive sports, including the debut of softball and a sailing demonstration, aiming to foster India's sporting talent.

Photograph: SAI Media

Key Points The eighth Khelo India Youth Games will commence on December 11 in Hyderabad, featuring 27 competitive sports and a sailing demonstration event.

Softball will make its debut as a competitive sport, while rowing has replaced rugby in this edition.

Approximately 6,000 athletes and 1,800 support staff are expected to participate in the 12-day event.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasised the inclusion of sailing to promote sports using natural resources, aligning with PM Modi's vision for Olympic expansion.

Maharashtra defended their title in the previous edition, topping the medals tally with 58 gold medals last year.

The eighth Khelo India Youth Games in Hyderabad will feature 27 competitive sports and one demonstration event in sailing during the 12-day showpiece scheduled to start on December 11, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Monday.

Venues And New Sports

Various venues in Hyderabad, including the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium complex in Basheerbagh and the modern Gachibowli sports complex, will host 22 sports while the remainder will be conducted at Khammam (archery), Hanumankonda (athletics), Karimnagar (judo), Nizamabad (table tennis), and Mahbubnagar (kabaddi).

Rowing has replaced rugby in the list of competitive sports in the upcoming edition. This is because first-time host state Telangana picked rowing over rugby, which was the sport of choice for previous edition's host Bihar.

Participation And Sporting Debuts

Close to 6,000 athletes and 1,800 support staff are expected to participate in the event. Softball will make its debut as a competitive sport while sailing has been included for the first time in the KIYG programme as a demonstration event.

"Our PM Narendra Modi has said that the sporting ecosystem must expand in such a way that we participate in greater number of sports at the Olympics. PM Modi also said that we must promote sports played using our natural resources like seas and mountains.

"Sailing is one such sport and we are extremely happy that our sailors will be part of the Games and help promote their sport," said Mandaviya.

Previous Edition Highlights And Full Sports List

The previous edition of the Khelo India Youth Games was held in May last year.

Maharashtra defended their Khelo India Youth Games title after topping the medals tally with 58 gold medals, 47 silver, and 53 bronze. It was their fifth KIYG title and the third on the trot.

Haryana, who have won two KIYG titles, finished second with 39 gold medals, 27 silver, and 51 bronze, while Rajasthan were third with 24 gold, 12 silver, and 24 bronze medals.

As many as 26 records were created in the Bihar edition. Eight were created by girls, out of which five were national youth records in weightlifting.

Competitive category sports in Telangana Games: Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Cycling, Fencing, Football, Gatka (martial art), Gymnastics, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Kalarippayattu, Kho-Kho, Mallakhamb, Rowing, Shooting, Swimming, Softball, Table Tennis, Tennis, Thang Ta (martial art), Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, and Yogasana.