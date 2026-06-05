SAI And University Of Tsukuba Sign MoU For Sports Development

The Sports Authority of India has partnered with Japan's prestigious University of Tsukuba through a new MoU, aiming to significantly boost Indian athlete training, sports science, and international competitiveness across key disciplines.

Key Points The Sports Authority of India (SAI) signed an MoU with Japan's University of Tsukuba for sports development.

The partnership facilitates specialised training and exchange programmes for Indian athletes, coaches, and sports scientists.

It aims to enhance cooperation in coach education, sports management, sports medicine, and athlete performance.

Key focus areas include athletics, archery, table tennis, swimming, and judo to boost India's international competitiveness.

The agreement builds on a 2016 India-Japan sports cooperation framework and supports India's preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The Sports Authority of India on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan's University of Tsukuba that will facilitate participation of Indian athletes, coaches, and sports scientists in specialised training and exchange programmes in that country. In a statement issued here, SAI said the MoU would also lead to enhanced cooperation in areas such as coach education, sports management, facility development, sports medicine, physiotherapy, strength and conditioning, injury prevention, sports science research and athlete performance enhancement.

Enhancing Sports Education And Performance

The University of Tsukuba (UT) is one of Asia's leading institutions in sports education, sports science and athlete development. A key feature of the partnership is the focus on disciplines such as athletics, archery, table tennis, swimming and judo, disciplines in which India is seeking to expand its international competitiveness over the coming decade.

"The collaboration will also facilitate joint research projects in sports science and medicine, sports performance analysis and internship opportunities through the Tsukuba International Academy for Sport Studies (TIAS 2.0)," the SAI release stated. The agreement was signed by University of Tsukuba President Kyosuke Nagata, and Manjushree Dayanand, Deputy Director General, SAI.

"The partnership is committed for three consecutive years and builds upon the broader sports cooperation framework established between the Governments of India and Japan in 2016 and an earlier institutional MoU signed in 2018 between the University and SAI." The renewed India-Japan partnership comes at a time when India is preparing for a packed international sporting calendar leading into the 2030 Commonwealth Game, which the country is set to host. "The MoU also provides opportunities for Indian athletes, coaches, sports scientists and SAI administrators to participate in specialised training, exchange and attachment programmes in Japan, while opening avenues for higher education and academic collaboration between SAI and the University of Tsukuba."