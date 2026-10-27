SAI Kolkata Felicitates Asian Games Gold Medallists And Bronze Winner

The Sports Authority of India, Kolkata, celebrated the remarkable achievements of Asian Games gold medallists Sahil Rajesh Jadhav and Kirti Sharma, alongside bronze winner Satnam Singh, highlighting their success and contributions to Indian sports.

Key Points The Sports Authority of India, Kolkata, on Monday felicitated Asian Games gold medallists Sahil Rajesh Jadhav and Kirti Sharma.

Archer Sahil Rajesh Jadhav secured two gold medals and an Olympic quota place for India in the mixed compound event for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Archer Kirti Sharma was part of the Indian trio that clinched a historic gold in the women's recurve team event.

Rower Satnam Singh was also honoured for winning a bronze medal in the men's double sculls, marking India's first-ever medal in that event.

All felicitated athletes expressed gratitude towards their coaches and SAI for their crucial support.

The Sports Authority of India, Kolkata on Monday felicitated Asian Games gold medallists Sahil Rajesh Jadhav and Kirti Sharma for their performances at the recently-concluded quadrennial event in Japan with both archers expressing gratitude for its support in their success.

Celebrating Archery And Rowing Triumphs

Sahil struck gold in both the men's compound team and mixed compound team events, while Kirti was part of the Indian trio that clinched a historic gold in the women's recurve team event.

Sahil also secured an Olympic quota place for India in the mixed compound event for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, a significant boost to the country's Olympic preparations.

"I want to thank my coaches at SAI for their guidance. It is important to stay grounded and continue to work hard after achieving success," said Sahil.

Rower Satnam Singh, who was also felicitated for winning bronze in the men's double sculls at the Asian Games, credited his coaches for his performance.

He recounted the hard work and mental battles he had to go through before winning the country's first-ever Asian Games medal in the event.

"I was confident of winning a medal in the men's quadruple sculls. But in the last moment I was told to compete in the double sculls. I was not confident initially, but was determined to give my best," he said.

"We had never won a medal in that event earlier. Now that me and my partner Salman Khan have removed that phycological barrier, it has opened the road for more medals in the double sculls in the future," he said.