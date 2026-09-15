SAI Bhopal Coaches Face Counselling Over Conduct Issues

The Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence in Bhopal has mandated two judo coaches to undergo counselling sessions with a sports psychologist due to persistent concerns over their professional conduct and its adverse impact on athlete discipline.

Key Points SAI Bhopal directs two judo coaches to attend counselling sessions.

Coaches Ruchi Audichya and Gitanjali Pawar cited for professional conduct issues.

Concerns include attitude, coordination, team spirit, and interaction with athletes.

Their conduct reportedly affects athlete discipline and performance.

Counselling is mandatory "till further order" with records maintained by the sports psychologist.

Sports Authority of India's central regional centre in Bhopal has directed two judo coaches at its National Centre of Excellence here to attend counselling sessions with the centre's sports psychologist over concerns related to their professional conduct and workplace discipline.

Addressing Professional Conduct Concerns At SAI

Senior coach Ruchi Audichya and assistant coach Gitanjali Pawar have been asked to attend the sessions "till further order", according to an official communication issued by the Assistant Director of SAI NCOE, Bhopal. The communication said the coaches' "conduct, attitude, coordination, team spirit and interaction" with other coaches and athletes had not been found to be in accordance with the expected standards of professional conduct, workplace decorum and institutional protocol. It further stated that such conduct was adversely affecting the discipline and performance of the athletes.

The Assistant Director said the coaches had been advised on multiple occasions during various meetings to adopt a cooperative approach and work in a spirit of teamwork but "despite repeated instructions, no improvement in this regard has been observed". The centre's sports psychologist has also been directed to schedule counselling sessions with the concerned coaches and maintain proper records of their attendance and the sessions conducted.