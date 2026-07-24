Nagaland's Sports Authority Of India Centre Set For Major Upgrade

Discover how the Sports Authority of India's Training Centre in Dimapur, Nagaland, is set to transform into a National Centre of Excellence, boosting sports infrastructure and athlete development in the region.

Key Points SAI Training Centre in Dimapur to be upgraded to a National Centre of Excellence (NCOE).

MoU signed between Sports Authority of India and Nagaland government for phased development.

62 residential athletes in boxing, football, and sepaktakraw will move to the refurbished Multi-Disciplinary Sports Complex (MDSC).

The 64-acre MDSC will include a hostel, multipurpose hall, and football ground, with future expansion for more sports.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio highlighted the project as a long-held dream for the state's sporting history.

The Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Training Centre in Dimapur will be upgraded into a National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in phases following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nagaland government on Friday.

Under the agreement, the 62 residential athletes in boxing, football and sepaktakraw currently training at the SAI Training Centre (STC) in Half Nagarjan, Dimapur, will be shifted to the refurbished Multi-Disciplinary Sports Complex (MDSC), paving the way for the development of a high-performance centre.

Developing World-Class Sports Infrastructure

The 64-acre MDSC will be developed in phases into an NCOE, with the Nagaland government providing a 24-room hostel-cum-wrestling akhara, a pre-fabricated multipurpose hall and a football ground on a shared-use basis. Subject to approvals and infrastructure readiness, future expansion may include athletics, wrestling, shooting, archery, hockey, wushu, judo and pencak silat.

"Today's event is more than just a signing. It marks the realization of a long-held dream of the people of Nagaland and the beginning of a new chapter in our state's sporting history," Chief Minister, Shri Neiphiu Rio said in a release. "The vision of establishing the Multi-Disciplinary Sports Complex was conceived over two decades ago as a Centre of Excellence for Sports. I convey my sincere appreciation to the Sports Authority of India for trusting us and partnering with the government of Nagaland.

Nagaland's Commitment To Sporting Excellence

The government of Nagaland remains fully committed to this shared vision and shall continue to extend our fullest cooperation and support. Let us continue to work together in the true spirit of cooperative federalism to create a sports system that identifies talent, nurtures excellence and creates opportunities for our youth."

Rio directed the concerned departments, including the Public Works Department (PWD), to complete the pending civil, electrical, sanitation and finishing works, besides restoration of the boundary wall and campus security arrangements at the MDSC within a month. Rio has directed the concerned departments, including PWD, to complete within one month the pending civil, electrical, sanitation, finishing works, boundary wall restoration and campus security arrangements of MDSC.

Following completion of the state government's preparatory works, SAI NERC, Imphal will take up shifting of athletes, coaches, sports equipment and will instal CCTV, fire safety systems, power backup and other essential operational requirements.

The MoU signing ceremony was held in the presence of Shri Rio, ministers, senior officials from the Nagaland Olympic Association, Department of Youth Resources & Sports, senior officers of the Government of Nagaland, Deputy Director General (Operations), SAI Headquarters, and officers of SAI NERC, Imphal.