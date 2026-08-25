SAI defends Asian Games snub of five Indian tennis players

SAI has defended the exclusion of five Indian tennis players from the Asian Games squad, saying they failed to meet the prescribed continental ranking criteria.

IMAGE: Among those who has been sidelined from the Asian Games tennis squad is Sahaja Yamalapalli, India's number one women's singles player placed 344 on the WTA ranking chart. Photograph: WTA/X

Key Points Five tennis players were excluded from India's Asian Games squad due to not meeting the Sports Ministry's ranking criteria.

The excluded players were not on the long list submitted by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The Ministry's criteria required singles players to be in Asia's top six and doubles players in the top eight over a 12-month period.

The exclusion was criticised by Rohan Bopanna, but SAI maintained that exposure trips are for ITF and Challenger circuits, not the Asian Games.

The final squad includes only one singles player, Sumit Nagal, with other players forming doubles teams.

The five tennis players excluded from the country's Asian Games squad did not feature in the long list sent to the IOA by the All India Tennis Association (AITA), a Sports Authority of India (SAI) source said on Tuesday, justifying the omission on the basis of their lower-than-prescribed international rankings.

Manas Dhamne (men's singles), Vaishnavi Adkar (women's singles), Sahaja Yamalapalli (women's singles), Vaidehee Chaudhari (women's doubles) and Prarthana Thombare (women's doubles) were not included in the seven-member Indian squad as they did not meet the criteria of being inside the top-8 of continental standings.

SAI's Justification for Exclusion

"Their names were not received by Sports Ministry in the final list shared by the IOA (Indian Olympic Association). In fact their names were not there in the long list sent by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) to the IOA," the source told PTI.

Their exclusion, the source said, is justified as their recent performances too did not reflect medal probability or potential for effective participation in the showpiece. The Ministry's selection mandate required individual athletes to be among top six in Asia for singles events and be ranked within the top eight in Asia for doubles over a 12-month evaluation window. This criteria was unveiled by the Sports Ministry in September last year.

Criticism and Ministry's Stance

Their omission was heavily criticised by two-time Asian Games gold-medallist Rohan Bopanna, who said "a committee that never stood where they stood has decided their fate on paper, before a ball is struck."

Sahaja (world rank 344) is the current India number one in women's singles and Vaishnavi (world rank 388) is national number two. Prarthna is a former Asian Games bronze-medallist (2014), Vaidahee is a two-time national champion and the 18-year-old Manas is a Challenger level finalist.

The Sports Ministry made it clear on Monday that the criteria will not be relaxed despite pressure being mounted by certain quarters. "...creating discretionary back-channel clearances for tennis players ranked 25th to 40th in Asia would destroy administrative integrity and trigger widespread litigation from other National Sports Federations (NSFs)," the source said.

Asian Rankings and Squad Composition

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is the current Asian number one and is placed second in world rankings, while Japan's Naomi Osaka is current world number 13 and continental number two. The top six players in Asia are all ranked within the global top-100.

Prarthna was to potentially team up with Vaidahee for the doubles event but the duo has not played any tennis together so far. "...(it) raises legitimate questions about their preparedness and intent to build a competitive partnership ahead of the Asian Games," the source said.

Bopanna had stated that denying them an opportunity to compete was against the very principles of building a sporting nation. "You don't build a sporting nation, or a sporting economy, by deciding in a boardroom who's allowed to compete," he added. But the SAI source countered that by saying, "Exposure trips belong on the ITF and Challenger circuits, not at the Asian Games."

The final tennis squad for the Asiad has only one singles player in Sumit Nagal, with Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni, Yuki Bhambri, Rutuja Bhosale, and Ankita Raina making up the doubles teams.

Tennis has been allocated a budget of Rs 10.05 crore for its 2026-27 Annual Competition and Training Calender (ACTC). Over two crore of this budget will be spent on funding overseas training and competition.