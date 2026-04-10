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Home  » Sports » Sports Authority of India Canteen Shuts Down Amidst Pricing Disputes

Sports Authority of India Canteen Shuts Down Amidst Pricing Disputes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 10, 2026 20:51 IST

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The Sports Authority of India canteen in Delhi has unexpectedly closed, sparking debate over whether an LPG shortage or a pricing dispute is to blame, leaving staff to find alternative meal options.

Key Points

  • The Sports Authority of India (SAI) canteen in Delhi has suspended operations, impacting staffers.
  • The vendor claims an LPG shortage, but sources suggest high pricing is the primary issue.
  • Athletes training at the stadium are unaffected as they use the stadium's mess.
  • SAI canteens at National Centres of Excellence are functioning normally.
  • The SAI Director General questioned the vendor's high prices for tea and snacks served during meetings.

The canteen at the Sports Authority of India's headquarters here has suspended operations after the vendor complained of a shortage of LPG supply even though a well-placed source said it has more to do with the "high prices he has been quoting".

The canteen at the SAI campus inside the sprawling Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium has been shut for close to a month, according to a well-placed source.

 

"Initially the vendor said he would only serve tea due to LPG shortage but even that has stopped now. Staffers who rely on the canteen are currently managing by having their meals at nearby outlets," said the source.

However, the suspension of canteen's operations will not affect athletes who train at the stadium as they have their meals at the stadium's mess which remains fully functional.

SAI canteens at its National Centres of Excellence across the country are also functioning normally and no shortage of cooking gas has been reported thus far.

The vendor, it is learnt, took over the canteen's charge only a few months ago.

Pricing Concerns and Scrutiny

"The prices being quoted by this vendor too were quite high and he didn't really have an explanation for why he was charging so much. So he does have a grievance about being questioned," said another SAI source.

"In big meetings involving the minister and SAI Director General, the canteen serves tea and snacks like Dhokla, some cashews, and a sweet. He was charging Rs 425 per plate for this.

"The DG (Hari Ranjan Rao) learnt about it, put an end to the whole thing and questioned these prices," the source added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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