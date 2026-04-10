Sports Authority of India Canteen Shuts Down Amidst LPG Supply Concerns and Pricing Disputes

The Sports Authority of India canteen in Delhi has temporarily closed, raising questions about LPG supply shortages and potential pricing disagreements with the vendor.

Key Points The Sports Authority of India (SAI) canteen in Delhi has suspended operations, impacting staff who rely on it for meals.

The vendor cited LPG shortage as the reason for the closure, but sources suggest high pricing and disputes with SAI management are contributing factors.

Athletes training at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium are unaffected, as they receive meals at the stadium's mess.

SAI canteens at National Centres of Excellence across India are functioning normally, with no reported LPG shortages.

The LPG crisis has been triggered by the ongoing military conflict in West Asia that was triggered by the American and Israeli bombing of Iran. The war affected supply chain in India, which is heavily reliant on imports for its LPG requirements.

The canteen at the Sports Authority of India's headquarters here has suspended operations after the vendor complained of a shortage of LPG supply even though a well-placed source said it has more to do with the "high prices he has been quoting".

The canteen at the SAI campus inside the sprawling Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium has been shut for close to a month, according to a well-placed source.

"Initially the vendor said he would only serve tea due to LPG shortage but even that has stopped now. Staffers who rely on the canteen are currently managing by having their meals at nearby outlets," said the source.

However, the suspension of canteen's operations will not affect athletes who train at the stadium as they have their meals at the stadium's mess which remains fully functional.

SAI canteens at its National Centres of Excellence across the country are also functioning normally and no shortage of cooking gas has been reported thus far.

The vendor, it is learnt, took over the canteen's charge only a few months ago.

Pricing Concerns and Management Scrutiny

"The prices being quoted by this vendor too were quite high and he didn''t really have an explanation for why he was charging so much. So he does have a grievance about being questioned," said another SAI source.

"In big meetings involving the minister and SAI Director General, the canteen serves tea and snacks like Dhokla, some cashews, and a sweet. He was charging Rs 425 per plate for this.

"The DG (Hari Ranjan Rao) learnt about it, put an end to the whole thing and questioned these prices," the source added.

LPG Supply Chain Issues

The LPG crisis has been triggered by the ongoing military conflict in West Asia that was triggered by the American and Israeli bombing of Iran. The war affected supply chain in India, which is heavily reliant on imports for its LPG requirements.

Reports have been trickling in from several parts of the country in which commercial establishments and individual consumers have complained of cooking gas scarcity.