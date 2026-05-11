SAI Boosts Weightlifting With Investment For Commonwealth And Asian Games

The Sports Authority of India is significantly boosting Indian weightlifting with a Rs 1.95 crore investment in international exposure and national coaching camps as athletes prepare for the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

Key Points SAI invests Rs 1.95 crore in weightlifters' international exposure and coaching.

Government sanctions Rs 70.45 lakh for India's participation in Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships.

Asian Championships are crucial for Commonwealth and Asian Games preparation.

Khelo India athletes are competing in the Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships.

SAI approves two elite national coaching camps to prepare lifters for international events.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday said close to Rs 1.95 crore is being spent on international exposure and long-duration national coaching camps for weightlifters who are gearing up for this year's Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

The government had sanctioned approximately Rs 70.45 lakh for India's participation in the Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships in Gandhinagar that began on Monday and will run till May 17.

The initial contingent comprises 22 athletes, six coaches, five support staff and three referees for the continental event.

"The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has intensified its support for Indian weightlifting with a combined investment of nearly Rs 1.95 crore towards international competition exposure and long-duration national coaching camps," the SAI said in a statement.

Weightlifting Championships: A Crucial Build-Up

The Asian Championships are being seen as crucial in the build-up to the Commonwealth Games ( July-August in Glasgow) and Asian Games (September-October in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan).

The SAI said promising Khelo India athletes are competing in Gandhinagar.

Bedabarat Bharali (79kg), Parv Chaudhary (94kg), Gyaneshwari Yadav (53kg), Sanjana (77kg), Maibam Martina Devi (+86kg), Charu Pesi (65kg), T Madhavan (71kg), Valluri Ajaya Babu (79kg), Abhishek Nipane (88kg), Komal Kohar (48kg) and Koyel Bar (53kg) were among the weightlifters named as Khelo India products by SAI.

National Coaching Camps For Weightlifters

"Alongside competition support, SAI has also approved two parallel elite national coaching camps running from April 1 to August 31 at Weightlifting Warriors, Modinagar, and the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala," it said.

"The 122-day camps, backed with Rs 60.23 lakh and Rs 64.75 lakh respectively, are aimed at preparing senior men and women lifters for major international events and qualification pathways linked to the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games cycle," it added.

Ten athletes each are a part of the two camps being organised through SAI Lucknow and SAI NSNIS Patiala respectively.

"The twin-camp model is designed to ensure continuous training, recovery management and technical monitoring over a sustained period, while allowing athletes access to specialised coaching and sports science support," the SAI said.