Home  » Sports » SAI Steps Up Support For Indian Contingent At Asian Games

SAI Steps Up Support For Indian Contingent At Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 22, 2026 11:55 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Discover how the Sports Authority of India is bolstering its support for the Indian contingent at the Asian Games in Japan, addressing critical logistical challenges like transport and accommodation to ensure athletes can focus on their performance.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points

  • SAI provides enhanced on-ground support for Indian athletes at the Asian Games in Japan.
  • Transport facilities arranged for shooters and accommodation secured for coaches and support staff.
  • Dedicated Reception and Assistance Team deployed at the airport for arriving Indian contingent members.
  • Medical teams receive cars for efficient movement between competition venues.
  • SAI collaborates with IOA, Embassy of India, and Organising Committee to ensure comprehensive support.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has announced enhanced on-ground support for Indian athletes participating in the Asian Games in Japan. This includes arranging crucial transport facilities for shooters and securing accommodation for coaches and support staff who were initially left without proper arrangements by the Organising Committee.

Ensuring Athlete Well-being and Logistics

Further bolstering its efforts, SAI has also provided cars to facilitate the efficient movement of medical teams between competition venues, ensuring prompt assistance for athletes. A dedicated Reception and Assistance Team, comprising representatives from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), SAI, and the Embassy of India in Japan, has been stationed at the airport. This team is tasked with assisting arriving athletes, coaches, and support staff with formalities, offering refreshments, and guiding them to Games venues and accommodation.

 

The shooting venue, situated in Toyota city, Aichi prefecture, is located more than 75km from Nagoya. Reports had emerged detailing issues with timely transport services for shooters from the local organising committee, which disrupted their training and competition schedules. In response, SAI confirmed that transport services have been specifically provided to support Indian shooters for their travel to and from competition venues.

Addressing Accommodation Challenges

Accommodation challenges were also addressed, with SAI arranging rooms for coaches and support staff who could not be housed by the Organising Committee due to limited availability. The Games organisers have faced significant international criticism regarding the logistical disarray that preceded the opening ceremony. Several athletes, including those from India, reported extensive delays in securing accommodation, with some even resorting to sleeping on floors after arduous journeys, alongside complaints about a lack of refreshments.

SAI has affirmed its commitment to supporting the 501-strong Indian athletes' contingent comprehensively. The Sports Ministry had previously indicated that support from the Indian diaspora was also enlisted to manage the lodging crisis, with many offering assistance. SAI, in collaboration with the IOA, the Embassy of India, and the Games Organising Committee, is working to ensure coordinated logistical, medical, and operational support, allowing athletes to concentrate fully on their sporting commitments throughout the Games. India secured 106 medals in the previous edition of the Games.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

asian gamessports authority of indiaindian athleteslogistical supportjapan sports

More From Rediff

Junior Badminton Squad Set For World Championships In Egypt

Junior Badminton Squad Set For World Championships In Egypt
SRY Gene Test Mandatory For Indian Athletes

SRY Gene Test Mandatory For Indian Athletes
'Like Something Out of a Movie': Mbappe Hails Zidane Reunion

'Like Something Out of a Movie': Mbappe Hails Zidane Reunion

Related Stories

Indian Shooters Grapple With Long Commutes Ahead Of Asian Games

Indian Shooters Grapple With Long Commutes Ahead Of Asian Games

Web Stories

Haier's M70 TV Range: From 43 To 85 Inches

Haier's M70 TV Range: From 43 To 85 Inches
What Makes Oppo K14 Lite Stand Out

What Makes Oppo K14 Lite Stand Out
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026