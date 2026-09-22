SAI Steps Up Support For Indian Contingent At Asian Games

Discover how the Sports Authority of India is bolstering its support for the Indian contingent at the Asian Games in Japan, addressing critical logistical challenges like transport and accommodation to ensure athletes can focus on their performance.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points SAI provides enhanced on-ground support for Indian athletes at the Asian Games in Japan.

Transport facilities arranged for shooters and accommodation secured for coaches and support staff.

Dedicated Reception and Assistance Team deployed at the airport for arriving Indian contingent members.

Medical teams receive cars for efficient movement between competition venues.

SAI collaborates with IOA, Embassy of India, and Organising Committee to ensure comprehensive support.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has announced enhanced on-ground support for Indian athletes participating in the Asian Games in Japan. This includes arranging crucial transport facilities for shooters and securing accommodation for coaches and support staff who were initially left without proper arrangements by the Organising Committee.

Ensuring Athlete Well-being and Logistics

Further bolstering its efforts, SAI has also provided cars to facilitate the efficient movement of medical teams between competition venues, ensuring prompt assistance for athletes. A dedicated Reception and Assistance Team, comprising representatives from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), SAI, and the Embassy of India in Japan, has been stationed at the airport. This team is tasked with assisting arriving athletes, coaches, and support staff with formalities, offering refreshments, and guiding them to Games venues and accommodation.

The shooting venue, situated in Toyota city, Aichi prefecture, is located more than 75km from Nagoya. Reports had emerged detailing issues with timely transport services for shooters from the local organising committee, which disrupted their training and competition schedules. In response, SAI confirmed that transport services have been specifically provided to support Indian shooters for their travel to and from competition venues.

Addressing Accommodation Challenges

Accommodation challenges were also addressed, with SAI arranging rooms for coaches and support staff who could not be housed by the Organising Committee due to limited availability. The Games organisers have faced significant international criticism regarding the logistical disarray that preceded the opening ceremony. Several athletes, including those from India, reported extensive delays in securing accommodation, with some even resorting to sleeping on floors after arduous journeys, alongside complaints about a lack of refreshments.

SAI has affirmed its commitment to supporting the 501-strong Indian athletes' contingent comprehensively. The Sports Ministry had previously indicated that support from the Indian diaspora was also enlisted to manage the lodging crisis, with many offering assistance. SAI, in collaboration with the IOA, the Embassy of India, and the Games Organising Committee, is working to ensure coordinated logistical, medical, and operational support, allowing athletes to concentrate fully on their sporting commitments throughout the Games. India secured 106 medals in the previous edition of the Games.