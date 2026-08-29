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Tripartite Pact Boosts North East Swimming With New NCoE

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 29, 2026 18:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how a landmark tripartite agreement between SAI, BAI, and SAA is set to transform swimming in India's North East with the establishment of the region's first National Centre of Excellence in Assam.

Key Points

  • First National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for swimming established in North Eastern Region.
  • Tripartite agreement signed by SAI, BAI, and SAA to bolster regional sports infrastructure.
  • Amingaon Sports Complex in Assam to host the new Olympic-size swimming facility.
  • Centre aims to provide world-class training and nurture swimming talent from across North Eastern states.
  • Initiative marks a significant step in developing swimming excellence in India's North East.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI), Badminton Association of India (BAI), and Sports Authority of Assam (SAA) on Saturday signed a tripartite agreement for strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting sporting excellence in the region.

As part of the agreement, the Olympic-size swimming pool at the Amingaon Sports Complex will be made available to the SAI for the establishment of a National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for swimming.

 

Boosting Aquatic Sports In North East

The initiative marks a significant milestone in the development of swimming in the North Eastern Region, as the centre will be the first NCoE for swimming in the region. The centre is expected to provide world-class training facilities and professional support to athletes, while facilitating the identification, nurturing and development of swimming talent from Assam and across the North Eastern states.

The event was hosted by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in the presence of the state sports minister Bijuli Kalita Medhi, along with others.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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swimming ncoesports authority of indiaassam sportsnorth east sportssports infrastructure

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