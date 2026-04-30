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Home  » Sports » SAI Sanctions Funds For Billiards Champions' World Championship Participation

SAI Sanctions Funds For Billiards Champions' World Championship Participation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 30, 2026 17:16 IST

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The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has sanctioned financial assistance for India's participation in the IBSF World Men's Billiards Championship, supporting champions like Sourav Kothari and Pankaj Advani.

Photograph: Pankaj Advani/Instagram

Photograph: Pankaj Advani/Instagram

Key Points

  • SAI sanctioned financial assistance for India's participation in the IBSF World Men's Billiards Championship.
  • Sourav Kothari, Pankaj Advani, and coach Ashok Shandilya received support for the championship in Ireland.
  • The funding covered travel, boarding, lodging, and competition-related expenses for the Indian team.
  • Sourav Kothari retained his IBSF World Billiards Championship title, defeating Pankaj Advani in the final.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has sanctioned financial assistance for India's participation in the just-concluded IBSF World Men's Billiards Championship in Ireland, backing the 2026 edition World Champion Sourav Kothari, multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani and coach Ashok Shandilya.

Government Support Fuels Billiards Success

The championship, which concluded on Wednesday, saw the trio take part in the competition with funding from the government under the Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSFs) scheme.

 

SAI approved a total expenditure of approximately Rs 6.46 lakh to the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) towards the team's participation, covering key components such as travel, boarding, lodging and other competition-related expenses.

Kothari's Championship Victory

Kothari retained his IBSF World Billiards Championship title in Carlow, Ireland with a dominant 1133477 win over country-mate Advani.

The Kolkata cueist produced massive breaks, including 485 and 241, and dedicated the victory to his late father.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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