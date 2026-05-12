India Launches Initiatives To Boost 2030 Commonwealth Games Bid

India is ramping up its efforts to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad with the launch of engaging initiatives like design contests and reel challenges to build public excitement and support.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Sports Authority of India launches initiatives to support Ahmedabad's bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Three nationwide engagement initiatives include a torch design contest, a reel challenge, and a quiz.

The 'Commonwealth Games 2030 Torch Design Contest' encourages citizens to design a torch inspired by Indian culture and sporting excellence.

The 'CWG Reel Challenge' invites participants to create reels showcasing India's sporting culture and fitness.

The 'Commonwealth Games 2030 Quiz' tests participants' knowledge with multiple-choice questions.

In a bid to build momentum for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday announced that three nationwide engagement initiatives have been launched, including a reel-making contest for youngsters.

As part of the campaign, participants can take part in the 'Commonwealth Games 2030 Torch Design Contest', the 'CWG Reel Challenge', and the 'Commonwealth Games 2030 Quiz'.

Commonwealth Games 2030: Engaging the Nation

The competitions are open to all MyBharat users and "seek to build awareness and excitement around the the Games".

The 'Torch Design Contest' invites citizens to design a torch concept inspired by "India's culture, heritage, innovation, sustainability, and sporting excellence."

"Entries may be submitted in digital or hand-drawn format along with an optional concept note of up to 200 words. The contest began on Monday and will end of May 20.

Selected winners will receive Fit India hampers and recognition certificates, while eligible participants will receive digital participation certificates.

Showcasing India's Sporting Culture

The 'CWG Reel Challenge' will require participants to create "original reels showcasing India's evolving sporting culture, local sports infrastructure, and fitness".

The reel duration must not exceed 60 seconds.

The challenge which began on May 7 will wind up on May 16, with one entry permitted per participant.

Testing Your Knowledge: The Commonwealth Games 2030 Quiz

The 'Commonwealth Games 2030 Quiz' consists of 10 multiple-choice questions to be completed within 5 minutes. Participants must score at least 8 marks to qualify. Only one attempt per participant is allowed.

The quiz began on May 9 and will end on September 26. The top five winners will be announced every week.