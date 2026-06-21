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Indian-American Sahith Theegala In Contention At US Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk June 21, 2026 10:48 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala has made an impressive run at the 2026 US Open, securing a T-2 position after the third round and emerging as a strong contender for the championship.

Photograph: Danielle Parhizkaran/Reuters

Photograph: Danielle Parhizkaran/Reuters

Key Points

  • Sahith Theegala is T-2 after the third round of the 2026 US Open.
  • The Indian-American golfer shot an even-par 70, bringing his total to one-under-par 209.
  • Theegala shares second place with top golfers Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim, and Sam Stevens.
  • Wyndham Clark leads the tournament by six shots at seven-under 203.
  • Theegala is the leading Indian-origin contender heading into the final round.

Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala continued his impressive run at the 2026 US Open and was T-2 after the third round here.

Leader Wyndham Clark moved within touching distance of a second national championship at Shinnecock Hills.

 

Theegala carded an even-par 70 to be one-under-par 209, sharing second place with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, South Korea's Tom Kim and American Sam Stevens.

While Clark stretched his advantage to six shots at seven-under 203, Theegala emerged as the leading Indian-origin contender heading into Sunday's final round.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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