Indian-American Sahith Theegala In Contention At US Open

Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala has made an impressive run at the 2026 US Open, securing a T-2 position after the third round and emerging as a strong contender for the championship.

Photograph: Danielle Parhizkaran/Reuters

Key Points Sahith Theegala is T-2 after the third round of the 2026 US Open.

The Indian-American golfer shot an even-par 70, bringing his total to one-under-par 209.

Theegala shares second place with top golfers Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim, and Sam Stevens.

Wyndham Clark leads the tournament by six shots at seven-under 203.

Theegala is the leading Indian-origin contender heading into the final round.

Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala continued his impressive run at the 2026 US Open and was T-2 after the third round here.

Leader Wyndham Clark moved within touching distance of a second national championship at Shinnecock Hills.

Theegala carded an even-par 70 to be one-under-par 209, sharing second place with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, South Korea's Tom Kim and American Sam Stevens.

While Clark stretched his advantage to six shots at seven-under 203, Theegala emerged as the leading Indian-origin contender heading into Sunday's final round.